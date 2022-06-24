WINTERVILLE — The Winterville Town Council last week approved a preliminary plat that is an early step in bringing the town a long-awaited sports complex.
The Wintergreen Commons Sports Complex will be a 48-acre facility north and south of Laurie Ellis Road between Winterville Parkway and Mill Street, officials said at the June 13 council meeting.
Planning director Bryan Jones showed a rendering of the complex and explained that the complex will feature five baseball fields and an indoor facility
“This is a pretty massive sports complex it’s very exciting for the town,” said Mayor Pro Tem Mark Smith, who was presiding at the meeting in the absence of Mayor Ricky Hines.
Plans for funding and building the facility were not discussed.
Jones said the map also featured room for potential hotel sites. The council approved the plat unanimously.
Traffic garden
BikeWalk N.C., a street safety education and advocacy organization, is gifting the tow a traffic garden to show appreciation to the Pitt County area for hosting its 2022 transportation summit in October.
Trish Farnham, the BikeWalk N.C. program coordinator, explained that traffic gardens are an educational resource that enables “bicyclists and pedestrians to learn traffic navigation and safety practice in a protected environment.”
Traffic gardens usually consist of a flat surface with a painted design to mimic a street with fixtures like traffic lights, roundabouts and crosswalks.
“Many of us grew up on our bikes. If we think about what we were taught, we learned how to pedal. We didn’t really learn about how to safely navigate the bike and how to be a safe cyclist in a broader traffic context. Traffic gardens are proliferating all over the country as a resource and a recreational and educational resource to help kids and adults to learn how to create safer streets for pedestrians, cyclists and other vulnerable road users,” Farnham said.
BikeWalk N.C. received a $27,500 AARP Community Challenge grant that will be used to cover design, painting and signage expenses. The board unanimously approved the plan to paint a traffic garden in the unstripped portion of the Hillcrest Park parking lot.
The traffic garden planning team will seek public input on the design in July, update the council on the project in August and implement the garden in October.
Other actions
- Peggy Cliborne, Darlene Gardner, Douglas Kilian, Gregory Monroe and Michael Weldin were re-appointed to the Planning and Zoning board. Rondey Fleming resigned from the board and was replaced by the alternate member, Brandy Daniels. Morris Luton was appointed to fill the vacant alternate seat.
- Kirby Bryson, Carolyn Wanczyk and Randy Bowers were re-appointed to the Recreation Advisory Board.
- The board denied rezoning request submitted by Nolan Commercial Contractors for 34.72 acres of land located on Reedy Branch Road south of its intersection with N.C. 903 South. The request was submitted to develop the property for residential use, but it will remain in the agricultural-residential zoning district.
- Volunteers were requested at the Winterville Community Garden, located at Mount Shiloh Baptist Church at 230 Boyd Street. Call 252-355-3283 for more information.
Upcoming events
- Happy Birthday USA Cookout and Market on the Square event will be held from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on July 7.
- The next town meeting will be held on Aug. 1.