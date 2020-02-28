WINTERVILLE — A 12-year-old girl who attended A.G. Cox Middle School committed suicide Tuesday, and a local pastor and comments on a fundraising webpage indicate her death was a result of bullying.
Kayla Diane Plotzke, 12, died on Tuesday as a result of asphyxiation, according to the Pitt County Medical Examiner’s Office. Her cause of death was listed as suicide.
Pastor Eve Rogers prayed for Plotzke and her family on Thursday morning during a forum gathering community leaders to discuss immunization of school children.
“We want to lift up the Plotzke family and young Kayla, who was just so pained and so wearied that this child took her own life,” said Rogers, pastor of New Dimensions Community Church.
“God, we just pray that you would comfort the parents and all of the family,” Rogers said. “God, we need you to comfort the school, staff and faculty. We pray that you comfort the entire Winterville area and the Pitt County community because all of our hearts are aching because of the loss of this precious angel child.”
Details about the alleged bullying were not immediately available. Pitt County Schools spokeswoman Jennifer Johnson said on Thursday that the matter is being investigated. She could not confirm Plotzke had been bullied.
A full crisis team is in place at the school and staff at A.G. Cox and will continue to monitor and identify those who may need additional follow-up beyond this week, Johnson said.
“Pitt County Schools and A.G. Cox staff members were devastated to learn of the unexpected and untimely death of a Pitt County Schools student,” Johnson said in a written statement. “We are grieving along with the family and the community. At this time, we are focused on providing emotional support, resources, and grief support to all who are in need.”
Families can reach out to any school counselor or social worker for additional resources and referrals, Johnson’s statement said.
“We ask community members or anyone who is in need of resources to reach out to agencies who provide good emotional, physical, mental and crisis care,” the statement said. “Excellent around-the-clock resources for our community include Crisis Chat at Mobile Crisis at 1-866-437-1821 or by simply dialing 211 from any mobile phone or going to access a full clearinghouse of community resources, including immediate crisis help.”
A GoFundMe has been set up for the Plotzke family at www.gofundme.com/f/celebration-of-kayla-diane-plotzkes-life. Comments on the page refer to bullying and carry the hashtag #BULLYINGHASTOEND.
“This family needs our help in funds, prayers, a crying shoulder or listening ear. Help us celebrate the life of Kayla Diane Plotzke,” wrote Honey Manning, the fundraiser organizer.
An anti-bullying rally will be held from 2-5 p.m. on Saturday at the NuLook Business Center, 406 SW Greenville Blvd., Greenville. The organizers also are holding a community yard sale. Proceeds will go to the Plotzke family.
Bullying is an ongoing problem across the nation. On Tuesday, The Daily Reflector received a complaint from Robyn Powell, alleging her 9-year-old is being bullied.
Her son, a third grader at Lakeforest Elementary School, is being called names that include expletives on the bus as well as being beaten up at the bus stop, Powell said.
“I asked him if he was telling the bus driver, and he said the bus driver tells them to stop,” Powell said. “They’re calling him (these names), which normally that would be a write-up and just being told to quit it.
“This last time (he was beaten up), the kid got off at the wrong stop for the express purpose of beating him up,” she said. “The kid got off a stop early just to push him down and kick him in the head.”
When she spoke to the bus driver, the driver said the students were playing on the bus and it was unclear how it had escalated, Powell said.
Powell spoke with the assistant principal in charge of buses at LakeForest who has set up a bus stop just for her son. In the morning, the bus has an assistant onboard who helps curb problems. In the afternoon, a different bus driver drops him off.
“Because it’s not happening on the bus, I was told it was a Greenville Housing Authority issue because it’s happening here. But the Greenville Housing Authority says the bus stop belongs to Pitt County Schools,” Powell said. “It’s not just happening to my child, he just gets the brunt of it. ... My kid is 9. He shouldn’t have to be dealing with this.”
She has discussed Plotzke’s death with her son.
“I told him he should never feel like there’s ever a point where he can’t go on,” Powell said.
The school district cannot comment on Powell’s case, Johnson said.
“We are limited in our ability to respond and to provide parents or even news media with details about specific incidents,” Johnson said. “This is not a cover-up or a ‘convenient answer’ but a legal boundary that we may not cross in order to protect the privacy of our families and to allow families a respectful, private space to process, to heal, to regroup and even to grieve.”
Pitt County Schools faculty and staff work every day to combat bullying, Johnson said. Many students, parents and community members also work to stop bullying.
“The majority of our over 23,000 students build buddy benches, sign pledges, flood hallways and bulletin boards with affirming messages, stand up for friends, tell adults when there is danger, operate full mentorship and buddy programs, host events to bring awareness, serve those less fortunate, redirect negative behavior, model affirmation instead of aggression, attend tolerance and unifying trainings, stand up as leaders, and serve as peer examples and model human beings,” Johnson said.
The district has held two bullying workshops in the last two years to help parents and students identify and respond to bullying. It also has resources in place, including an online parent guide at https://www.pitt.k12.nc.us/Page/1519.
“It is vitally important that adults do not repeat the same behaviors ourselves,” Johnson said. “We should not model behaviors that we would not tolerate in our own children. It is important to listen to our children and to serve them. We must also respond as a team instead of as adversaries or enemies.”
The key to stopping bullying is to report it, according to Johnson.
“The first line of defense for our staff, for parents, and for community members is reporting these behaviors,” she said. “We can’t address what we do not know is happening.
“We encourage students to report behaviors in several different ways from confiding in a number of safe adults in a school building to reporting through our anonymous tip line,” Johnson said. “We continuously encourage anyone who sees something to say something.”
This is not the first time the district has dealt with suicides allegedly caused by bullying. Jeffrey Hulon, a 17-year-old North Pitt High School student, committed suicide May 31, 2014. Seven months later, Allyssa Colcough, a 13-year-old at Ayden Middle School, hanged herself.
Family members in both cases said bullying pushed the students to kill themselves.