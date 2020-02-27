A 12-year-old girl who attended A.G. Cox Middle School committed suicide Tuesday, and a local pastor and comments on a fundraising webpage indicate it was a result of bullying.
Kayla Diane Plotzke, 12, died Tuesday as a result of asphyxiation, according to the Pitt County Medical Examiner's Office. Her cause of death was listed as suicide.
Pastor Eve Rogers prayed for Plotzke and her family on Thursday morning during a forum gathering community leaders to discuss immunization of school children.
"We want to lift up the Plotzke family and young Kayla, who was just so pained and so wearied that this child took her own life," said Rogers, pastor of New Dimensions Community Church.
"God, we just pray that you would comfort the parents and all of the family. God, we need you to comfort the school, staff and faculty. We pray that you comfort the entire Winterville area and the Pitt County community because all of our hearts are aching because of the loss of this precious angel child."
Details about the alleged bullying were not immediately available. Pitt County Schools spokeswoman Jennifer Johnson said Thursday that the matter is being investigated. She could not confirm Plotzke had been bullied.
A full crisis team is in place at the school and staff at A.G. Cox and will continue to monitor and identify those who may need additional follow-up beyond this week, Johnson said.
"Pitt County Schools and A.G. Cox staff members were devastated to learn of the unexpected and untimely death of a Pitt County Schools student. We are grieving along with the family and the community. At this time, we are focused on providing emotional support, resources, and grief support to all who are in need," Johnson said in a written statement.
Families can reach out to any school counselor or social worker for additional resources and referrals, Johnson's statement said. "We ask community members or anyone who is in need of resources to reach out to agencies who provide good emotional, physical, mental and crisis care.
"Excellent around-the-clock resources for our community include Crisis Chat at www.integratedfamilyservices.net, Mobile Crisis at 1-866-437-1821 or by simply dialing 211 from any mobile phone or going to 211.org to access a full clearinghouse of community resources, including immediate crisis help.".
A GoFundMe has been set up for the Plotzke family at www.gofundme.com/f/celebration-of-kayla-diane-plotzkes-life.
Comments on the page refer to bullying and carry the hashtag #BULLYINGHASTOEND.
"This family needs our help in funds, prayers, a crying shoulder or listening ear. Help us celebrate the life of Kayla Diane Plotzke," wrote Honey Manning, the fundraiser organizer.