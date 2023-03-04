...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM EST SUNDAY...
* WHAT...Northwest winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and
choppy waters.
* WHERE...Pamlico, Pungo, Neuse, and Bay Rivers, Alligator
River, and Pamlico Sound.
* WHEN...Until 4 AM EST Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
A 17-year-old D.H. Conley student has been named a 2023 Prudential Emerging Visionary for his inspiring commitment to improving the lives of others.
As one of 25 Prudential Emerging Visionary winners, Kean Dao will receive a $5,000 award to help take his innovations to the next level, Prudential announced.
He is also invited to attend an all-expenses-paid trip to Prudential’s Newark, New Jersey, headquarters for a three-day summit in April where he will receive coaching, skills development and networking opportunities with Prudential employees and other young leaders.
Dao co-founded “Environmental Droners,” an initiative that utilizes technology to engage and educate the public on protecting the environment by identifying polluted areas in need of cleanup.
He started the project after noticing an increase in single-use plastics during the pandemic.
His project uses drones to film polluted areas on land and identify trash islands in waterways. This technology, along with a mobile app, identifies locations where trash removal is needed.
So far, he and his team have located and removed more than 5,000 pounds of trash and engaged hundreds of volunteers in cleanups.
Each of the 25 winners receives $5,000 in funding and select winners will participate in a pitch-off where a grand prize winner will receive an additional $10,000 in funding.
Prudential employees will vote to name an Employees’ Choice Award winner, who will receive an additional $5,000. The program is an evolution of Prudential’s Spirit of Community Awards, which, over 26 years, honored more than 150,000 outstanding youth volunteers.