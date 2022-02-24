WINTERVILLE — Complaints about the local branch of the U.S. Postal Service — including delayed deliveries, incorrect sorting and cramped working conditions inside — prompted a discussion by the Winterville Town Council.
Councilwoman Veronica Roberson led the discussion at the council’s Feb. 14 regular board meeting, saying the topic was important to town residents.
“The (post office) employees are concerned because they are not able to do their work, and we’ve heard complaints around Christmas time from the residents in the area,” she said. “I want our citizens to know we are concerned about it.”
Mayor Ricky Hines said he has reached out to local legislators about the problems.
He received a letter on Feb. 10 from U.S. Sen. Richard Burr.
Burr’s letter said he had been in touch appropriate officials to obtain information on the issues Hines raised.
“I will contact you as soon as I receive a response,” Burr wrote. “I hope to be back in touch with you soon.”
U.S. Rep. Greg Murphy also responded to inquires.
“I want to inform you that we are inquiring as to what proper steps and procedures we can assist with that at the federal level,” Murphy said. “I will be in contact with any updates.”
Roberson encouraged Winterville residents to continue contacting legislators about the post office issues.
“We do need a bigger post office and we do need some improvements in the delivery of services to our area,” she said. “You see it from both sides: the people receiving the service and the people who are giving the service.”
Councilman Tony Moore added, “I brought this up years ago. The people that work there complained about the mold, the size (of the building). … It’s just not safe.”
AppointmentsThe council made the following appointments to town boards:
- Anthony Klontz and James Jones were appointed as regular members to the Planning and Zoning board. Henry Hostetter was appointed as an extraterritorial jurisdiction (ETJ) member and Brandy Daniels was appointed as an alternate member.
- Rashana Carmon was appointed as an alternate member of the Recreation Advisory Board.
- Roberson was appointed as liaison to the Human Relations Board.
Council members also discussed several rezoning and development issues.
- There was no opposition to a rezoning request submitted by WLH Development to change 19.62 acres of land located at Church Street Extension from agricultural-residential to residential zoning, R-10. The request was submitted to allow development of a subdivision for construction of single-family residences with a minimum lot size of 10,000 square feet. The board unanimously approved the request.
- A public hearing was scheduled for March 14 to discuss a rezoning request submitted by Nolan Commercial Contractors for 22.73 acres of land on Red Forbes Road, north of its intersection with N.C. 903 South, from agricultural-residential to residential. The request was submitted to allow for the continuation of the existing adjacent Villa Grande development.
- The council approved the final plat for parcel 04819 which consists of 3 lots and 1.102 acres of land.
In other action, council:
- Approved staff to enter contract negotiations with Utility Engineering for the development and design of infrastructure relocation related to the Old Tar Road widening project.