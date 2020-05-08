WINTERVILLE — Town officials are looking at ways to mitigate the expected negative impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on local revenues as they prepare the 2020-2021 fiscal year budget.
“In January, we were tracking where we need to be,” town manager Terry Parker said. “COVID has had an effect. We’re going to have to be cautious.”
The town is already predicting losses from sales taxes and other state shared revenues, finance director Anthony Bowers said. The revenues are distributed on a three-month lag, so the expected drop won’t begin to show up until later this month. It will impact the current budget in addition to planning for the next one.
“While we may have some preliminary idea that we know revenues are going to be, we know they will not meet budget expectations for the current fiscal year,” Bowers said.
“We won’t get June’s revenue until Sept. 15. What we’re having to deal with is looking at the budget and getting information on how it’s going to affect us,” Bowers said.
Since COVID-19 closed East Carolina University, sending many students to their hometowns, as well as businesses, Bowers predicts sales tax received for the current fiscal year will be lower than anticipated. He also informed council members that the League of Municipalities is predicting a 10 to 20 percent reduction in sales tax revenues.
With COVID-19 occurring during the town’s fourth quarter, it increases the town’s difficulty in responding to a shortfall.
“The fourth quarter of a year it makes it difficult to predict and it is going to cause some concern down the road. We can’t adjust our budget after June 30. While we have numbers coming in July and September, we’re not going to know if those numbers hit the mark or not and we can’t amend those numbers after the fact,” Bowers said.
The town’s electric fund is also a bit lower than predicted due to a mild winter.
“We had a mild winter and the spring hasn’t been cold or hot. It’s been mild. We haven’t jumped in that high demand like we thought,” Bowers said.
The town also decided to waive late fees and penalties in March due to financial difficulties families may experience because of COVID-19. The town extended its efforts further by reducing customer’s electric rates by 10 percent.
“That reduction is for two months with the option for a third month. It won’t affect water and sewer but will affect electric. We will see that impact as well … Once we get the billing we can report that at the end of June,” Bowers said.
“As we analyze moving forward, we can expect our electric revenue to be a little lower than anticipated.”
In drafting the 2020-21 fiscal year budget, Bowers and town staff have reduced the expected tax collection rate by 1 percent to a 97 percent tax collection rate.
The town is also forecasting lower revenues from sales tax,though the impact is still uncertain. “We can be confident sales tax will not be as high as they were this year,” Bowers said.
“We need to understand most likely this kind of hit is not going to last a whole fiscal year. The last three months of this (current fiscal) year is going to take a pretty big hit. Looking into next year, we don’t know what this virus is going to do, but you wouldn’t expect it to last a whole fiscal year.”
The town also received a new tax revaluation rate. Winterville’s current tax rate is 4.75 cents per $100 value. The revenue-neutral tax rate received from the revaluation is 4.49 cents.
“We talked about the potential need for a tax increase to cover costs we know will be forthcoming. If we keep the tax rate we have (4.75) we would see an increase of $283,271 (in revenue). Knowing the cost of things we have coming on board, that amount ... can be spent on projects we know are in place,” Bowers said.
Maintaining the current tax rate could also make up for any shortfalls the town may experience due to COVID-19.
“Keeping the tax rate the same would increase revenues about $283,000; however, a 10 percent reduction in sales tax would equate to $230,000 in loss of revenue. If those to things are correct, then we’re really only $50,000 to the good thus far,” Parker said.
The town also is estimating that interest income will be lower and will result in $65,000 in losses. All other general fund revenues are expected to be flat or lower for the 2020-21 fiscal year.
The town is also expecting an approximate 7 percent increase in health insurance premiums.
“We were expecting something in the neighborhood of double digits … Anthony did a great job of working with them. I consider that to be a win,” Parker said, adding Bowers has been negotiating the increased amount.
No increase is expected from MetLife, the town’s dental insurance provider.
To predict the 2020-21 fiscal year budget’s state shared revenues, the town has been using the information provided by the League of Municipalities.
The town is estimated to receive $351,493 in Powell Bill funding and $369,082 from utility franchise tax revenues.
Revenues with the building inspections department will also remain flat and are projected at $145,000.
“So far, I think the anticipation is developers plan to continue to move forward with what they are currently working on,” Parker said.
The town’s enterprise fund, which consists of water, electric and sewer funds will receive approximately $1,482,197 in the water fund.
An increase also is predicted in the town’s sewer revenues due to an estimated growth rate of one percent. The increase will result in approximately $2,120,495, according to Bowers.
Electric revenues are also expected to increase resulting in $6,579,573, while stormwater sales revenue may increase to $500,067.
The town is a member of the Contentnea Metropolitan Sewage District and is unsure what its contribution is at this time.
The town will accrue one new debt service for the 2020-21 fiscal year budget. Repayment for the town’s 2019 sewer project is set to begin.
The project was approved for $3 million with $500,000 principal forgiveness. The debt service payment is $151,493 and is a 20-year loan.
“We have another project in the works. That debt service has not been determined. The way funding from the North Carolina Department of Environment on Natural Resource works, they don’t finalize everything until the project is over,” Bowers said.
The project will provide for the replacement at the Chapman Street Lift Station, rehabbing Robinson Heights and Winterville Crossing lift station and the installation of a bar screen at the Church Street Lift Station.
This debt service will come in the next fiscal year. The next budget workshop is May 27 at 6 p.m.