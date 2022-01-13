The National Weather Service on Wednesday issued a hazardous weather advisory for eastern North Carolina warning that wintry precipitation was possible Sunday.
Meteorologist Casey Dail of the Weather Service office in Newport said it was still too early for specifics, but a low-pressure system is bringing cold temperatures to the area and could add in moisture later this week. “There is potential for precipitation to start as rain, snow or a wintry mix before it transitions to rain on Sunday afternoon.”
The advisory stated a storm system late this weekend has “the potential to bring a period of wintry precipitation to eastern North Carolina with some light snow accumulations possible before snow changes to rain.”
The weather service said precipitation likely will begin early Sunday morning as a wintry mix before transitioning to moderate to heavy rain by Sunday afternoon. Light snow, sleet and ice accumulations are possible.
Chance of wintry precipitation in Pitt County were at 80 percent. The forecasted high Sunday is 44 degrees with a low of 33. It will be mostly cloudy throughout the day with heavy rain and severe storms possible.
Overnight low temperatures are expected to remain below freezing through the remainder of the week.
The Department of Transportation is preparing for the wintry weather starting Thursday, officials said. Primary routes including four and two-lane highways will be treated starting Thursday. Bridges and overpasses will also be treated.
The NCDOT suggests motorists to stay off the road unless absolutely necessary if wintry conditions exist. When driving, maintain a safe following distance and pass with extreme caution. Do not use cruise control and approach bridges and overpasses with caution.
If you begin to slide, remove your foot from the gas and turn the steering wheel in the direction of the slide. Avoid using your breaks and wait for your vehicle to slow down enough to regain traction before gently accelerating.
Colder weather also raised concerns about home heating safety after residential fires in the region. A mother, father and their 4-year-old son were killed Sunday in a fire in the Pitt County community of Bell Arthur.
The fire was attributed to overloaded extension cords. A space heater also was in use, officials said. A similar incident displaced three people from their home in Grifton on the same day.
The American Red Cross on Monday urged residents to take care when heating their homes. Visit redcross.org/fire for more information.