The return of Eastern North Carolina Dance Foundation’s 10th original ballet is a wish come true in more ways than one.
“Aladdin,” to be performed Saturday and Sunday in ECU’s Wright Auditorium, not only is a fundraiser for Make-A-Wish of Eastern North Carolina, it is a wish fulfilled for members of Greenville Civic Ballet’s Dance Collective, who will make their first appearance on the local stage in two years.
“We debuted ‘Aladdin’ in January 2020, and that was the last performance we had on the Wright Auditorium stage because of COVID,” Dance Collective Company Manager Cherita Lytle said. “We’re super excited to be back on our home turf and bringing ‘Aladdin’ back to Greenville.”
“Aladdin,” a folk tale made popular by Disney, tells the story of a poor young man who discovers a magic lamp and then uses his wishes to help him win the heart of a princess.
Former Greenville Civic Ballet student Erick Bateman stars as the street-savvy title character. Bateman, a North Carolina School of the Arts Graduate, now teaches at Greenville Civic Ballet.
“We’re thrilled to have him dancing this role,” Artistic Director Kimberly Gray-Saad said. “He is an acrobat. He is bringing a completely different twist, so to speak. He’s doing aerials and back handsprings and back flips.”
Ethan Van Slyke, a musical theater major at the University of Michigan, guest stars as the antagonist Jafar, a wicked advisor to the Sultan (portrayed by George Saad).
Madeline Johnson has the role of Genie, Kyley Paules portrays the Fortune Teller and Brook Carilli plays Sultana. All are senior company members, as is Caroline Bonnette, who stars as Jasmine.
A D.H. Conley High School senior, Bonnette, 17, has been dancing since age 3.
Bonnette, who previously starred as Ariel in the ballet production of “The Little Mermaid,” continued her dance studies virtually during the early days of the pandemic. But she was eager to return to the studio where she has been dancing since age 5.
“I remember dancing (in Zoom classes) in either my garage or in my bonus room,” she said. “It got very tough, so I just held onto the hope that we would be back in the studio soon, and thankfully we were.”
After being online for a few months, dancers were allowed to return to in-person classes by August of 2020, so long as they took precautions including wearing masks. But returning to public performances would take longer. Unable to stage a second year of “Aladdin,” the company turned to film to give dancers opportunities to continue performing virtually.
Working with 7 House production studio, the Dance Collective filmed performances including “Peter and the Wolf” and “Clara’s Christmas Dream,” an adaptation of “The Nutcracker” and streamed them on the ballet studio’s website. Next, senior company members were invited to cast and film performances of their own choreography.
“Because we had the unique situation of COVID, we were able to explore some different ways of recording a performance,” Lytle said. “So instead of just being on the studio theater stage, we allowed the kids to go out into the community and record their piece on location somewhere.”
Students filmed outdoors, using a downtown parking deck or the Town Common as a backdrop for hip-hop and other works. It was not the company’s exposure to film. Video elements have been part of some of its various stage productions since “Beauty and the Beast in 2015.
Bonnette recalls filming underwater scenes to accompany the stage performance of “The Little Mermaid.”But filming took center stage last season as she and other dancers learned to be more comfortable on camera.
“I’ve definitely gotten used to watching myself dance through filming, which is something I’ve always struggled with,” Bonnette said. “You’re kind of your own biggest critic when you watch yourself dance. It’s helped me kind of learn what I need to do better.”
Video experience has been a valuable resource as Bonnette, who has been offered a scholarship from ECU’s School of Theater and Dance, has sent films to universities, including some that are not hosting in-person auditions.
“It’s a skill set that these kids can add to their resumes going forward,” Saad said. “Not only are they getting the skill set of classical and contemporary dance and live performance, they’re able to add film experience as well.”
While dancers were grateful for opportunities that film provided, most could not wait to return to live performance. Last year, the company took its spring production to Rocky Mount’s Dunn Center for a chance to be on stage in front of an audience.
“Without a live audience, it’s a completely different feel,” Saad said. “Filming is exciting but having the feedback from the audience and the applause, it’s why we do what we do.”
Lytle said “Aladdin” is an ideal ballet for the company’s live performance comeback because of the title character’s ability to overcome his challenging circumstances.
“The story is just to remind yourself that you’re greater than your situation, and I think the pandemic has taught us that,” she said. “We are triumphing and we are getting these kids on stage.”
Saad agreed.
“The kids have really suffered,” she said. “These kids have really been through it, and to see them overcome and still produce a beautiful show, we’re really proud of them.”
The Eastern North Carolina Dance Foundation will present The Dance Collective in “Aladdin” at 6 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 29, and 3 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 30 in Wright Auditorium at East Carolina University. Tickets are $20 for general admission and $35 for VIP seating. A portion of the ticket sales will be donated to Make-a-Wish of Eastern North Carolina which will be matched by the Community Foundation of NC East. For tickets, visit ecuarts.com.