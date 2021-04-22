Demetria Williams recalled Thursday the moment she heard the first shot at Andrew Brown Jr.'s house just down the street.
Brown, 40, of 421 Perry St., was killed Wednesday morning during the execution of a search warrant by officers from the Pasquotank County and Dare County sheriff's offices.
The officer who fired the fatal shot has been identified as a Pasquotank County deputy but has not been identified by name. The deputy has been placed on administrative leave and the N.C. State Bureau of Investigation is investing the shooting, according to Pasquotank County Sheriff Tommy Wooten.
Williams, 48, who lives nearby on Perry Street, said Thursday that she hurried toward Brown's house Wednesday morning when she heard the first shot fired. She said officers were shooting toward Brown's BMW when she arrived and he was attempting to drive away.
She pointed to tire tracks in the mud in Brown's yard. "He was trying to get away," she said.
Williams said she couldn't identify the officer or officers who fired the shots because their backs were toward her when she got there. The officers' backs were toward the side of Brown's house and they were firing at the car as Brown tried to drive through the driveway toward Roanoke Avenue.
She said multiple shots were fired and 14 shell casings were found in the driveway. She said it appeared to her that multiple officers were firing into the car but she couldn't be sure if several were shooting or only one.
"He was trying to get away and they were shooting," Williams said.
Williams said that even though Brown had a prior history of arrests and convictions, none of his prior offenses were violent. They were drug offenses, she said.
"He was not a gun-toting person," Williams said. "He would surrender. He would turn himself in and he would do his time."
When the car came to rest Brown was slumped over, she said. Officers pulled him out of the car and started chest compressions but she concluded he was already dead.
After that, officers rammed down the door of the house, she said.
Williams said Brown was definitely not driving toward any of the officers. He was driving away toward Roanoke Avenue and officers had their backs toward the house firing at the car, she said.
Pausing a moment and shaking her head, she added, "I'm not just saying that either, sir."
The officers were armed with what appeared to be military style rifles, she said.
Williams said because the backs of officers were toward her she could not identify the deputy who fired shots into the car.
"I don't want to lie on anybody," Williams said.
Citing the SBI investigation, Wooten declined to comment Wednesday on the facts of what happened when deputies attempted to serve a search warrant at Brown's residence. He did not say what the search warrant was for.
Wooten said he plans to work to release the footage from the body-cameras deputies were wearing during the shooting incident, but didn't provide a timetable for doing that.
Williams said she believes she has a responsibility to speak out as a neighbor and as Brown's friend.
"If he doesn't have a voice I'll be his voice, you know?" Williams said. "I knew him very, very well. He was non-violent."
Williams said Brown had lived in that house about a year.
Michael Gordon, who lives at 500 Roanoke Avenue, which is directly across Roanoke Avenue from Brown's residence, said he and his wife were not home when the shooting occurred — and he's glad they weren't there.
Gordon pointed to a bullet hole at the front of his house.
"It went all the way through my house," Gordon said. "They found it in the kitchen."
Gordon said Brown's car crashed into a crepe myrtle right next to his house.