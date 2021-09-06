A Greenville area woman has been arrested and charged with shooting at a group of people standing in a yard late Sunday.
Judy Ann Lozano, 32, of 1955 Buck Lane, was in the Pitt County Detention Center Monday charged with three counts of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill and one count of shooting a weapon into an occupied dwelling, according to a Pitt County Sheriff’s Office news release.
About 10:50 p.m. Sunday, Pitt County deputies responded to a report of gunshots in the area of Barrus Construction Road near Garris Road.
Deputies were told that several people were standing in a yard when a vehicle drove by and someone started shooting at them. Deputies determined one bullet struck an occupied residence on Barrus Construction Road. The release said no one was injured.
Deputies identified Lozano as the person driving the vehicle and firing the weapon. The release said it appears the incident stemmed from an earlier verbal dispute.
The handgun reportedly used by Lozano was recovered under a residence in the area. The vehicle reportedly used also was located and additional evidence linking her to the crime was found and seized, according to the release. No details were provided about the evidence.
Lozano was jailed under a $425,000 secure bond.