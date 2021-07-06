The victim of an apartment fire near Hooker Road early Monday has been identified as a 43-year-old woman.
In a Tuesday press release, Greenville Fire/Rescue said that Adrienne Dunning was the woman killed in a fire that damaged four units at the Keswick Apartments on Bridle Circle.
Greenville Fire/Rescue and the Red Oak Fire Department were dispatched at 1 a.m. to 1511 Bridle Cricle. In the roughly half hour it took to put out the flame, fire fighters rescued five occupants of the affected apartments. Dunning, of Apartment C, was transported to Vidant Medical Center where she succumbed to her injuries.
An investigation into the cause of the fire is ongoing, the release said.