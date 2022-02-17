A Pennsylvania woman accused in four bank robberies was sentenced to 42 months in prison for 2019 robbery in Ayden, the U.S. Attorney’s office reported.
Circe Nena Baez, who pleaded guilty on Nov. 2, also was ordered to pay restitution for that incident and the other bank robberies, Michael Easley, U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of North Carolina, announced in a news release. It did not state that Baez pleaded guilty to the other robberies.
Baez was dubbed the “Pink Lady Bandit” because the woman at the Ayden bank carried a pink handbag.
Baez, 38, entered the Southern Bank in Ayden on July 24, 2019, and handed a note to the teller demanding money, Easley’s office reported.
The note said Baez’ children were being held hostage. The teller gave $2,494 to Baez who then left the bank. Baez then met with her co-conspirator, Alexis Morales, who was the driver. Law enforcement agents later verified that no children were held hostage as part of the robbery, the release said.
Baez and Morales robbed three other banks in the same manner during July 2019. The robberies occurred in Pennsylvania, Delaware and Hamlet, North Carolina. The FBI and local police departments tracked Baez and Morales to Charlotte and arrested them.
Morales also pleaded guilty to the robbery and is awaiting sentencing, the release said.