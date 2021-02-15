The Women for Women of Pitt County Endowment is now accepting grant applications from local nonprofit organizations serving women and girls, the organization announced.
The endowment intends to make 10-12 grants totaling $75,000. Grant awards range from $5,000 to $15,000. Interested nonprofits may review the full request for proposals at nccommunityfoundation.org for more information.
Women for Women of Pitt County was founded in 2005 to focus on bettering the lives of women and girls locally. The endowment has a deep history of grantmaking and community impact in Pitt County and has made $750,000 in local grants throughout its history.
It will continue to support efforts that are designed to empower women and girls to achieve their full potential; assist women in achieving economic self-sufficiency; prevent violence against women and girls; promote the health, physical, emotional and spiritual well-being for women and girls; encourage enhancement and participation of women and girls in the community; and create opportunities for the economic, educational, social, artistic and personal growth of women and girls.
The N.C. Community Foundation is honored to now steward this program, according to Jennifer Tolle Whiteside, the organization's CEO and president.
“We have long admired the work of Women for Women of Pitt County and are now proud to welcome them to our local family of funds,” she said. “We are so pleased grateful to be partners in philanthropy for the benefit of Pitt County women and girls.”
The foundation is the single statewide community foundation and has administered more than $184 million in grants since its inception in 1988. For more information, visit nccommunityfoundation.org.