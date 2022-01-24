Nonprofit organizations serving women and girls in Pitt County can apply for grants from the Women for Women of Pitt County Endowment beginning Feb. 3.
The Endowment plans to make grants totaling $100,000. Individual allotments will range from $5,000 to $15,000. Interested nonprofits can review the full request for proposals and eligibility requirements at nccommunityfoundation.org for more information. Applications will be accepted through noon on March 3. Grants will be awarded in May.
Women for Women of Pitt County Endowment was founded in 2005. It supports nonprofit organizations whose programs or activities "create hope, change and a brighter future for women and girls," a news release said.
The endowment has made $825,000 in grants since 2005. It support efforts that are designed to:
- Empower women and girls to achieve their full potential; assist women in achieving economic self-sufficiency.
- Prevent violence against women and girls.
- Promote the health, physical, emotional and spiritual well-being for women and girls.
- Encourage enhancement and participation of women and girls in the community.
- Create opportunities for the economic, educational, social, artistic and personal growth of women and girls.
This is the second year that the North Carolina Community Foundation is stewarding this program. Last year, 10 organizations received grants ranging from $5,000 to $15,000, for a total of $75,000 awarded.
The grants supported violence prevention and crisis intervention efforts, meals for senior women and science education for young girls.