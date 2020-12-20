The leadership of Women for Women of Pitt County recently announced the establishment of a charitable endowment fund at the North Carolina Community Foundation.
Women for Women of Pitt County was founded in 2005 and is focused on bettering the lives of women and girls through fundraising efforts including its signature Power of the Purse luncheons.
The organization has provided $750,000 in grants since it started, and members are proud to continue that work through the endowment fund, a news release said.
This new arrangement will help Women for Women of Pitt County redouble its focus on the mission of serving local women and girls, board Chairwoman Allyson Daugherty said in the release.
“The goal was an endowment that would be able to provide grant funds in perpetuity to organizations that support women and girls of Pitt County,” she said. “The organization’s needs had outgrown what we were able to provide, and NCCF has the infrastructure and outreach to be able to leverage resources and increase capacity in our community.”
The North Carolina Community Foundation is honored to welcome Women for Women of Pitt County, CEO and president Jennifer Tolle Whiteside said. “We are so grateful to Women for Women of Pitt County for trusting us to steward this endowment fund,” she said. “We are honored to serve as a partner and philanthropic home to this critical philanthropy.”
NCCF is the only statewide community foundation serving North Carolina. It has administered more than $184 million in grants since its inception in 1988.
With more than $290 million in assets, it sustains more than 1,200 endowments established to provide long-term support of a broad range of community needs, nonprofit organizations, institutions and scholarships.
It partners with a network of affiliate foundations to provide local resource allocation and community assistance across the state to ensure that rural philanthropy has a voice at local, regional and national levels.
Women for Women of Pitt County plans to make local grants available to nonprofits serving women, children and families in the community early next year. Visit nccommunityfoundation.org for more information.