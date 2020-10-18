The only black person ever elected to the bench in Pitt County is facing a challenge from a successful private attorney who touts she will be the court’s first conservative woman if she’s elected.
Democrat Wendy Hazelton, 45, seeking re-election to her second four-year term in Pitt County District Court, will have to hold off Republican Kellie Chappell-Gonzalez, 45, who founded the Capital to Coast Law Group.
Three other District Court judge seats also are on the ballot in the Nov. 3 election. Two incumbents and a former judge are running unopposed for those seats. Early voting began Thursday and continues through Oct. 31 at seven locations in Pitt County.
Hazelton, a graduate of N.C. Central University School of Law, worked for the U.S. Attorney in Miami, Fla., and was a public defender in Pitt County before she won the seat of retiring Chief District Court Judge David Leech.
She defeated a field of a Republican and Democratic candidate at a time with judges were elected on a nonpartisan basis. She service two years with Chief District Court Judge Gwyn Hilburn, now retired, the first female elected to a judicial post in Pitt County and the only other woman to hold the post.
“As the only female on the District Court bench, and as a person of color, I bring a different perspective to the bench in how I approach people, how I approach my cases, how I approach the outcomes,” Hazelton said, “and I think that that is really important for that different perspective to be available to people and I think people should vote for me because I have a heart for people.”
She said her four years of experience on the bench sets her apart from her opponent. She works to make sure people understand the process when they enter her courtroom, she said. She tells them what is expected, which she said makes her more relatable to people.
She said it’s important to the voters that they have someone who will hear them, that will give them an opportunity to be heard and will have their best outcome in mind.
Chappell-Gonzalez grew up in Ayden and earned bachelor’s and master’s degrees from N.C. State University and her law degree from N.C. Central. She has practiced law for 16 years in multiple counties and opened Capital to Coast in 2005 with locations in Cary, Greenville and Emerald Isle to focus on family law, criminal and traffic law, wills and trusts and real estate law.
She said the No. 1 reason she is seeking office is due to the public’s increasing lack of confidence in the system of justice. She said the police need to be supported to ensure citizens can live in safe communities.
She also said the courts have not kept up with the growth in cases, which increases the time it takes to resolve them. She said she plans to make good use of court time and handle administrative matters outside of the courtroom.
“I feel like the people of Pitt County need a new conservative voice,” Chappell-Gonzalez said. “We have never had a conservative Republican female judge in Pitt County in all of our history, and I think it’s time for that road to be paved for women.”
She also said that politics should be kept out of the courtroom.
“In my opinion, politics are not relevant in District Court. Anyone that would appear in front of me, whether they are Democrat, Republican or independent does not matter. Now more than ever we need an impartial balance, intelligent judges who understand the needs of all the people of Pitt County, with no personal agendas,” Chappell-Gonzalez said.
Chappell-Gonzalez said the courts need to do more to ensure fathers pay child support and expand efforts to end domestic and sexual violence. She said she would build a community partnership with Pitt County Schools to educate children on how to prevent domestic violence before it ever starts. She also has plans to improve the current drug treatment program in Pitt County and change the name to recovery court.
“I think I will definitely have the courage to make difficult and unpopular decisions and so that’s one of the things that I would be able to bring to the court,” Chappell-Gonzalez said.
She said voters will want to make sure they have judges who are not activists who will protect their rights granted in the constitution. She said she will protect the constitution, follow the rule of law and rule with impartiality.
Hazelton said she puts impartiality, fairness and integrity above all.
“To have someone on the bench that rules with integrity, that is committed to the process, that is committed to the community that they serve, that is committed to the people in that community, to have someone there that is ruling fairly, to have someone there that is obeying the law: I think that is what is most important to people, and I hope that is what they’ll look for when they go to the polls this election season, and I believe I have done that through my almost four years,” Hazelton said.
A point of emphasis for her has been her work with other judges and community members in the creation of a behavioral health court because so many cases that come before the court are borne of problems related to mental illness. The court helps direct defendants to resources and works to hold them accountable, she said.
She also said juveniles in the court system present ongoing challenges.
“I haven’t found the answer to that yet because it’s not just the kids, it’s the parents, it’s the family unit, sometimes there’s some type of disconnect there that all three of those need there own separate services and they all need services together,” Hazelton said.
Pitt County has six District Court judicial seats; two of them are up for election in 2022. All posts are elected countywide to four-year terms.