Relevant experience : Private practice for 16 years including work with Legal Aid; law degree from N.C. Central University School of Law

Relevant experience : Four years on the bench; seven years as a public defender; law degree from N.C. Central University School of Law

Early voting, current election info: The Pitt County Board of Elections page offers and abundance of data. Visit and click around.

Absentee ballots: The deadline to request an absentee ballot is Oct. 27. This page includes applications and more information. A Frequently Asked Questions sheet also is available.

Voter411ENC.org: This is a new website offering nonpartisan information about Pitt County candidates in their own words. The site is available now through Election Day. Developed by East Carolina University instructors, Voter411ENC.org also briefs voters on the responsibilities of local elected positions on the ballot.

District maps: Detailed maps show district boundaries for U.S. House, state House and Senate, county Board of Commissioners and Board of Education seats, plus others.

Sample ballot: A composite ballot showing all candidates vying for positions in Pitt County.

Voter lookup: Find personalized registration information, voting districts, a sample ballot based on assigned voting districts and more.