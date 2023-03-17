...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 5 AM
EDT SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Southwest winds 15 to 25 kt and choppy waters expected.
* WHERE...Pamlico, Pungo, Neuse, and Bay Rivers.
* WHEN...From noon today to 5 AM EDT Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
1 of 5
Joan Wood rolls the dice during a game of Farkle at St. Peter Catholic Church on Wednesday during the second annual Fun Farkling with Friends fundraiser. The AI Chapter of the Philanthropic Educational Organization hosted the event to provide scholarships for women who are continuing their education.
Joan Wood rolls the dice during a game of Farkle at St. Peter Catholic Church on Wednesday during the second annual Fun Farkling with Friends fundraiser. The AI Chapter of the Philanthropic Educational Organization hosted the event to provide scholarships for women who are continuing their education.
Pat Gruner/The Daily Reflector
Players participate in a round of Farkle.
Photo by Pat Gruner
Joan Mansfield poses with a gift card she won by rolling a straight in Farkle.
Photo by Pat Gruner
Players share a laugh during a round of Farkle.
Pat Gruner/THe Daily Reflector
Wednesday’s tournament winner, Louise Hoan, left, poses for a photo with PEO Chapter AI member Judy Davis.
Whoops of joy accompanied the clattering of dice at St. Peter Catholic Church this week as 126 players converged to make contest in Farkle and raise money for women continuing their education.
The AI chapter of PEO, or Philanthropic Educational Organization, which includes members in Greenville, Kinston and Goldsboro, held its second annual Fun Farkling with Friends fundraiser, which contributes to the organization’s goal of providing financial and moral support for women seeking a degree.
The PEO chapter has paid for nursing school for two students with three more enrolled at Lenoir Community College. It offers scholarships to assist women going back to school, high school graduates looking to attend a four-year university or women who want to pursue a graduate degree.
Charlot Emerson, who has been a PEO since the 1980s, helped coordinate the event. She said that the program helps women pass diverse, generational life experiences as well as funding onto one another.
“So many young women go to work every year and we have mothered those girls, we become friends with them,” Emerson said. “We call each other sisters, not just friends. We work together.”
Funds were raised through $25 tickets, donations and a raffle of local business gift cards, which within an hour had met its goal of $2,000.
The group raised a total of $7,286. Last year’s event saw about the same number of guests and raised $5,800, according to a letter a member submitted to PEO’s international organization.
Along with being fun to say, Farkle is a dice game where a group of six players take turns rolling six dice and attempt to get ones, fives or at least three of a kind to accrue points. Players can also roll a straight of one through six to accrue more points.
If on their first roll players don’t record a one, five, at least three of a kind or straight, that is a Farkle and their turn is over. Hence the name, Farkle.
“I have Farkled all over the world,” Emerson said. “Airports, cruises, little villages. People come up to me and ask, ‘What are you doing?’ Well, we’re Farkling.”
As the tournament progressed, players were standing, cheering as they rolled well and rooting for one another. Tables rotated regularly to allow participants to meet new people or get face time with old acquaintances or friends.
The Farkle Queen at Wednesday’s tournament was Louise Hoar, according to PEO Debbie Clusted, who coordinated the raffle. Clusted said the organization helps its members continue to learn and grow while also investing in the future.
“We’re all educated women and we want to make sure the younger generation becomes educated to the best of their ability,” Clusted said. “It’s just to encourage women to be their very best and as you can see we have men who support that also.”
On Wednesday, the first player to roll a straight was Joan Mansfield; she received a $5 Sheetz gift card. Sheetz provided sponsorship, breakfast and lunch for the event while Office Depot provided the placemats and other products used.