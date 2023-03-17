Whoops of joy accompanied the clattering of dice at St. Peter Catholic Church this week as 126 players converged to make contest in Farkle and raise money for women continuing their education.

The AI chapter of PEO, or Philanthropic Educational Organization, which includes members in Greenville, Kinston and Goldsboro, held its second annual Fun Farkling with Friends fundraiser, which contributes to the organization’s goal of providing financial and moral support for women seeking a degree.


