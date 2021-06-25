ELIZABETH CITY — As of Saturday, the Pasquotank County Sheriff’s Office will no longer help the Elizabeth City Police Department escort those protesting Andrew Brown Jr.’s shooting death.
Pasquotank Sheriff Tommy Wooten made the announcement on his department’s Facebook page Wednesday.
“Our Office has worked with our neighboring agency, the Elizabeth City Police Department, in providing assistance with daily protests since the event,” Wooten said, referring to Brown’s shooting death by three Pasquotank sheriff’s deputies on April 21. “Being 64 days past the event, I have decided that it’s time to resume normal operations.”
Wooten said that effective Saturday the sheriff’s office will no longer assist with escorts for the protests.
The statement also criticizes the city’s continued issuance of permits for the protests.
“As law enforcement our duty is to ensure and protect everyone’s constitutional rights,” Wooten said. “By the city of Elizabeth City’s continued issuance of permits, they have allowed and encouraged daily protests by a very small group of our community to hinder the lives of our citizens.”
Wooten’s statement continued: “The First Amendment provides the right to peaceably assemble; however, it does not provide the right to block roadways nor does it provide the right to a law enforcement escort.”
Wooten said the sheriff’s office will continue to support city police “during major events and other situations associated with law enforcement and overall public safety.”
Elizabeth City Police Chief Eddie Buffaloe said city police will continue to provide the escorts.
“As long as the city administration grants permits, we’ll continue to ramp up as we always do,” Buffaloe said.
Buffaloe said when the protests first started the sheriff’s office was typically providing about 10 deputies to assist with the escorts. That number had recently declined to five, and the sheriff had told him that as of this weekend the number would drop to zero.
When asked about the protest permits, City Manager Montre Freeman said city officials are trying to maintain a delicate balance between protecting the rights of protesters and protecting the safety of motorists.
Freeman said that the U.S. Constitution allows a local government to regulate time, place and manner of protests but not to bar protests entirely. He said the city’s plan is not perfect — adding there is no perfect plan — but indicated he believes the city is balancing everyone’s constitutional rights in a fair way.
As of Wednesday afternoon permits had been issued for protests on Wednesday and Thursday, Freeman said.
Three deputies in Wooten’s department shot and killed Brown, who was in his vehicle, while attempting to serve drug-related arrest and search warrants at Brown’s home on Perry Street April 21. An autopsy later showed Brown suffered two gunshots, including one to the back of the head that killed him.
District Attorney Andrew Womble last month announced that none of the deputies would face criminal charges. Womble said he determined Brown’s shooting was justified because he had driven his vehicle at deputies, putting their lives at risk.
Outrage over Brown’s death has sparked near daily peaceful protests on Elizabeth City’s streets. All of the protests have had police escorts.
City and county officials said late last month that their law enforcement response to the protests has cost a combined $500,000. The N.C. Highway Patrol, which also assisted police in the early weeks of the protests, said the state’s costs, which included salaries and lodging for troopers, was more than $667,000.