A railroad crossing on Greenville Boulevard near Evans Street is expected to be closed from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. today, according to the City of Greenville.
CSX Transportation is working on the crossing there and on Fire Tower Road. A company spokeswoman said Wednesday the work is expected to be complete early next week.
CSX says the work is part of a companywide infrastructure maintenance program critical to the safety of train operations and roadway traffic.
Crews are replacing crossties and repaving asphalt to provide a safe, smooth surface for drivers, the company said.
“Repaving the crossings can take up to five days barring severe weather or unexpected disruptions,” spokeswoman Sheriee S. Bowman said. “We anticipate completing the repairs and reopening the crossings by early next week. We appreciate the public’s patience as we complete this work, which is critical to ensuring the safety of motorists using these crossings and a safe, reliable freight rail network.”
Traffic was backed up on Greenville Boulevard Tuesday but the roadway was open on Wednesday, the city reported in its Twitter feed.
The maintenance crews closed Fire Tower at the tracks west of Evans Street on Wednesday.
Detours will be posted in the event of further closures. Officials asked for patience and recommend avoiding the area if possible.