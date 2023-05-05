Lowe's site 1

More than 10 acres at Beacon and Flower drives behind Chick-Fil-A in Winterville is being developed for a new Lowes Foods shopping center.

 Bobby Burns/The Daily Reflector

WINTERVILLE — Work is underway on a shopping center that will house Lowes Foods off of Winterville Parkway, signaling significant growth for the area, a developer said.

Ashland Construction Company, the general contractor, started site work on the project which will be located on 10.68 acres between Beacon, Flower and Tilco drives. Once that is completed in the next several months, construction on the footings and foundation will begin.


Contact Ginger Livingston at glivingston@reflector.com or 252-329-9570.