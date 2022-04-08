Developers, business owners, utility officials and everyday citizens can have a say in how they want Pitt County to grow as officials gather input for an update on updating the county’s comprehensive land use plan.
Pitt County’s Planning and Development Services office launched a website, www.EnvisionPittCounty2045.com, which contains information about the project and a survey to solicit input on what residents want to see the county to look like in the next 20 years.
The new plan will provide a framework for growth and development in the areas of Pitt County that fall outside municipal planning jurisdictions, officials said during Monday meeting of the Board of Commissioners.
The work is expected to extend over a 14-month period; the updated document is being renamed Envision Pitt County 2045.
Guide for years
“This is your guide as we move forward making land development decisions, whether it’s rezonings or other amendments to regulations. This will serve as your guide for many years,” James Rhodes, assistant county manager for planning and environment, told the board.
Rhodes and a representative of Stewart, a Raleigh-based consulting firm working on the project, explained the steps for updating the document and what’s driving the effort. The county adopted its first comprehensive land use plan in 1990 and updated it in 2002 and 2011, Rhodes said.
“The current plan is about 10 years old and, in certain areas of the county, we’ve seen changes,” Rhodes said. Sections were added to the current plan that provide guidance for property along the Southwest Bypass and the N.C. 43 South corridor, he said.
The bypass, completed in 2019, is spurring development from the medical district in Greenville south to Ayden. The N.C. 43 South corridor and the area between Greenville and Chicod also is growing, and coming improvements to the highway are expected to speed development.
Rhodes said work on the update also will include examining locations such as the areas north of the Tar River to find out what the area is dealing with that other areas of the county don’t face.
One question may involve determining if development regulations need to be improved — specifically what are the concerns of rural areas versus areas that are becoming more suburban.
Work on the update started in early January, said consultant Chad Sary. The first months have involved collecting data on the community. Starting later this month, the community will give its input.
A stakeholders session is planned for April 28, Sary said.
Rhodes said stakeholders include a wide range of individuals and organizations such as local utilities, the school system, recreation and parks, developers, Realtors and others connected to building and development.
The land use plan has sections that address community health, infrastructure development, regulations and other subjects. The stakeholder meetings allow agencies and groups with vested interest in those areas to offer focused input, Rhodes said.
There will be four community input sessions, held in different areas of the county, in May and June.
“We like to say it’s a community conversation,” said Sary. “There’s a lot of public engagement that is involved in this (plan); there is a lot of input while we are drafting this thing. We like to think of it as a community conversation.”
The comprehensive land use plan isn’t just about development, Rhodes said. It includes recommendations for preserving open space and natural resources, improving parks and recreation programming and addressing housing and economic development, he said.
The 2011 plan added a section on community health, Rhodes said, and from that the county created a farm and food council, recreational resources were further developed and the community garden program continues to grow.
Sary said a draft plan will be brought before the county planning board in the fall for review and recommendation. The document will be presented to the board of commissioners for final approval later this year or early 2023.
Rhodes also said state legislative changes require local governments to maintain “a comprehensive plan that sets forth goals, policies, and programs intended to guide the president and future physical, social and economical development” of a community.