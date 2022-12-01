A shortage of workers, rising costs and supply-chain issues are posing challenges for the county’s public schools transportation system, according to a report from Pitt County Schools.

Richard Hutchinson, who was named director of transportation in October, told members of the Board of Education last week that amid rising costs for repairs and delays brought on by supply chain issues, the school district needs more drivers, mechanics and other personnel to fill vacancies. Four driver positions and seven safety assistant positions currently need to be filled, in addition to several openings for mechanics.


