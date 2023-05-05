As the school year draws to a close, those who have studied art have something to show for it. Works of art students and teachers are on display this month at Emerge Gallery and Art Center and the Greenville Museum of Art.
Emerge’s annual “Rock the Bus” exhibition showcases work of visual art teachers in Pitt County Schools. The show, which features art by two dozen teachers representing 19 elementary, middle and high schools, continues through May 25 in both the Don Edwards and Harvey Wooten galleries, located at 404 Evans St.
The exhibit includes paintings, drawings, photography and collage, along with three-dimensional works such as sculpture, weaving, ceramics and papier mache.
Launched more than a decade ago, “Rock the Bus” began in 2018 making a contribution to the school arts budget of each participating teacher. Tonight’s opening reception will include a check presentation from the proceeds of the Youth Arts Festival for the Pitt County Schools Arts Educators Fund.
Greenville Museum of Art, 802 S. Evans St., will host an opening reception today for the Pitt Community College’s Graphic Design and Associate in Fine Arts Portfolio Shows, an annual showcase that began nearly three decades ago.
Works of 10 students from PCC’s graphic design program and 11 from the fine arts program will be displayed in the museum’s West Wing and Commons galleries through May 22.
East Carolina University’s Wellington B. Gray Gallery, located in Jenkins Fine Arts Center on Fifth Street, will host a closing reception for its final spring bachelor of fine arts senior exhibition.
All three receptions are free events taking place from 5-8 p.m. as part of the First Friday Artwalk, a monthly celebration of arts exhibits in Uptown Greenville.