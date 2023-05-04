Art 1

“My Beloved,” a color pencil work by Talia King Edwards, an art teacher at Ayden Middle School, is part of the “Rock the Bus” exhibit at Emerge Gallery and Art Center.

 Contributed photo

As the school year draws to a close, those who have studied art have something to show for it. Works of art students and teachers are on display this month at Emerge Gallery and Art Center and the Greenville Museum of Art.

Emerge’s annual “Rock the Bus” exhibition showcases work of visual art teachers in Pitt County Schools. The show, which features art by two dozen teachers representing 19 elementary, middle and high schools, continues through May 25 in both the Don Edwards and Harvey Wooten galleries, located at 404 Evans St.

