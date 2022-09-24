A new boat builder that had been operating without a permit in Greenville for a year has now been granted the air quality license from the N.C. Department of Environmental Quality’s Division of Air Quality, the division announced Thursday
The permit was issued to World Cat Greenville, a fiberglass boat manufacturer on Staton Road, despite the protests of nearby residents who feared chemicals used in the boat-building process would harm them and children in a nearby childcare facility.
It also was issued even though the Division of Air Quality found World Cat had been operating without an air quality permit since July 2021. The division is continuing a compliance investigation into this violation, according to a Department of Environmental Quality news release.
Mutiple people asked the state to deny the permit during a public hearing held Aug. 25 at Pitt Community College. A number of the speakers were members of the North of The River Association, a group that says it formed earlier this year to fight environmental injustice and serve as a unified voice for communities located north of the Tar River.
“The North of the River Association is more than disappointed with the outcome of the vote,” said Lisa Tyson, vice president. The organization, which was initially formed to contest the possible location of a cryptocurrency mining operation near Belvoir Elementary, plans to make a full statement at a later time.
A World Cat spokeswoman on Friday said company president Andrew Brown was unavailable for comment.
The release said that the final permit, “includes conditions that ensure ambient levels of all pollutants beyond the facility’s fence line comply with health-based standards.”
World Cat also has installed a dry panel filter system, said Division of Air Quality spokesman Shawn Taylor. It’s part of the air pollution controls World Cat is required to install in order to reduce particulate matter emissions.
There are other specific operations standards that the company must follow, the release said.
World Cat will be classified as a Title V facility because of its potential to emit more than 100 tons per year of volatile organic compounds, and it is classified as major for hazardous air pollutants because emissions of the carcinogen styrene are expected to be more than 10 tons per year. As a result, World Cat Greenville must comply with the National Emission Standards for Hazardous Air Pollutants for Boat Manufacturing, the release said.
In response to concerns expressed by the community, staff conducted additional air dispersion modeling on styrene emissions from both World Cat Greenville and another boat manufacturing facility nearby. This enhanced model showed that the combined styrene emissions from both facilities would comply with health-based standards.
The permit contains conditions that provide the Division of Air Quality with the compliance and enforcement tools necessary to ensure the facility is operating as represented in its permit application while complying with state and federal air quality regulations. The facility will be subject to unannounced compliance inspections and must follow all recordkeeping and reporting requirements.
Following an unannounced inspection of World Cat’s Staton Road site in July 2022, the division learned the facility had been operating without an air quality permit since July 2021. The division opened an investigation and on July 28, 2022, it issued a Notice of Violation / Notice of Recommended Enforcement to World Cat Greenville for operating without a permit and failing to submit a 15-day notice of initial startup.
The release said available information shows World Cat Greenville complied with all applicable air emission standards while operating without a permit.
Staff continues to investigate whether any other violations of federal or state air quality regulations occurred and will submit a recommendation for enforcement to the director for the issuance of a civil penalty.
The agency did not report when the investigation will be completed and the report submitted to the director.