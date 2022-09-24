082522_gdr_worldcat-2.jpg

World Cat has received a state air permit for its boat-building operation on Staton Road, above.

 Willow Abbey Mercando

A new boat builder that had been operating without a permit in Greenville for a year has now been granted the air quality license from the N.C. Department of Environmental Quality’s Division of Air Quality, the division announced Thursday

The permit was issued to World Cat Greenville, a fiberglass boat manufacturer on Staton Road, despite the protests of nearby residents who feared chemicals used in the boat-building process would harm them and children in a nearby childcare facility.


