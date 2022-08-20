Barbara Valenzuela aims to bring a world of knowledge to her students at Pactolus School, although she is somewhat limited by what fit into her suitcase.
“Last year I came here with my family of four. We had nothing,” she said this week as she prepared to begin a new year in an American classroom. “It was very challenging … but also it was very exciting.”
Although Valenzuela had taught kindergarten in her home country of Chile for nearly 15 years, last year was the first time she had instructed a class in her native tongue, Spanish. She is among a growing number of international teachers serving Pitt County Schools’ expanding bilingual education programs.
Belvoir Elementary School, which became the first in northeastern North Carolina to offer a dual language program in 2015, was joined by Pactolus and Wellcome Middle in 2021. A new, full-immersion program is set to begin with kindergarten students at Elmhurst Elementary School when the new school year begins Aug. 29.
All programs, which have voluntary enrollment, include instruction in English and Spanish with a goal of helping students to become bilingual and bi-literate. Spanish is taught by native speakers, international visiting teachers provided through a partnership with Chapel Hill-based Participate Learning, one of the largest U.S. Department of State Exchange Visitor Program sponsors for teachers.
“Each of those three schools, Belvoir, Pactolus and Elmhurst, are also global campuses,” PCS Coordinator of Global Education Hannah Butler said. “(This) means that, in addition to having dual language classrooms, incorporated into everyday learning will be learning how to be global citizens. It’s a great initiative.”
But across the country, schools with teaching vacancies are recruiting international candidates for more than cultural exchange. Some districts have hired 100 or more international teachers to fill classroom positions this fall.
Pitt County Schools, which employed 29 international educators in the 2021-22 school year, has made nearly two dozen new international hires so far this year through Participate Learning and two other companies.
In a report to the county’s Board of Education this week, Assistant Superintendent of Human Resources Kristi Rhone said many of the school district’s 209 new hires since July 1 have not been traditional teaching candidates.
“We’re also utilizing other avenues of hiring,” she said. “We’re looking at international candidates. We’re looking at candidates from Teach for America and other organizations that do hire teachers, outside of our traditional posting of positions.”
Of the 22 new international hires, about half are for the dual language programs. Some are staffing Spanish classes offered for students on global campuses who are not enrolled in the dual language program. Others, including teachers from Jamaica and South Africa, are filling general classroom openings.
CJ Egalite, Participate Learning manager of education programs, said there has been a recent increase in the number of schools that want to bring in international teachers. But a growing demand does not mean that the company can fill all the requests for candidates.
“We do have a cap from the government as far as the amount of visas and (people) that we can bring in,” he said. “Truly, any person that is wanting to bring in our teachers, we’re wanting them to bring them in more than just to fill a classroom or fill a space.”
Participate Learning, which works with teachers in more than 30 countries, refers to its educators as ambassadors. In addition to providing language instruction, teachers are expected to help students acquire global competencies including an understanding of international issues as well as intercultural knowledge and respect.
“We like to think of it as a process where they are truly about to integrate themselves into the communities,” Egalite said.
That is what Leidy Mazo has tried to do since she arrived from Colombia three years ago to teach in the dual language program at Belvoir. Mazo, among 21 Participate Learning teachers here, signed on for the program to improve her English and to experience other cultures.
“I have met a variety of cultures here,” she said. “Even my Hispanic culture, I have experienced sharing with people from Argentina, Spain, Ecuador, Honduras. We all speak the same language, but we’re learning things about other cultures. It has been a great experience, not just for the professional but also for the personal.”
In addition to teaching, Mazo also serves as an adviser for new Participate Learning teachers arriving in the district, helping them navigate housing, transportation and other logistics following their move to the United States. Butler said veteran Participate Learning teachers, who remain in the program for as long as five years, provide essential support for their new colleagues, including many who have never traveled to the U.S. before.
“They are able to say, ‘Here’s what I learned when I first arrived. Let me help you,’” she said. “They (new teachers) come with a suitcase. We just kind of make a list of needs.
“Elmhurst put on the Facebook page for the school some needs that they had with furniture items,” Butler said. “I could already see through the thread (of comments) that families, and maybe it was even families not connected to dual language, said, ‘Sure, I’ll help.’”
Mazo has been impressed with the hospitality of the local community, from a person buying pots and pans for new educators to a stranger offering use of a pickup truck to help one teacher move.
“It was amazing how they were willing to help,” she said. “They feel it’s a very important labor that the teachers do.”
Valenzuela agreed.
“Our culture is different. We like hugging, touching,” she said. “But I have said people here are the most nice people. They will respect your space, but if you say, ‘I need help,’ they will be the best ever.”
Valenzuela, who is beginning her second year at Pactolus, said that being immersed in American culture and language has helped her understand how her students feel when they come into a classroom where nearly everything seems foreign to them.
“It’s really amazing how much the children learn,” she said. “In the beginning, you say, ‘This is not possible. This is not going to work.’
“Everything is new. You have to be very patient,” Valenzuela said. “This may be a little scary. This is a very challenging situation, but it’s really worth it.”
This year, Valenzuela also has begun serving as an adviser for first-year international teachers, helping them to adjust to the culture of this new land as they work to introduce their students to the language and culture of their homeland.
“They’re bringing in their culture into these communities so that they can help bring about the open-mindedness and the tolerance and the empathy that everyone needs,” Egalite said.
“That truly is our goal whenever we are partnering with schools to bring in teachers into their environments,” he said. “If that ends up aligning with this teacher shortage piece, great, but our No. 1 hope is that they’re looking at these teachers as a way to change their climate.”