Greenville is ready to play ball.
An opening ceremony at the Town Common was the final festivity before teams from across the globe take a swing at softball supremacy over the next week in the Little League Softball World Series.
Some players traveled as few as 8 miles from Winterville while others journeyed over 8,000 miles from the City of Bacolod, Philippines, to get to Greenville for the tournament.
The public event drew the attention of hundreds from the area and fans back home — via an ESPN broadcast — who cheered the teams as they were introduced at the Greenville Toyota Amphitheater stage. Mayor P.J. Connelly, Little League International Chairman Hugh Tanner and ESPN broadcaster Jenny Dalton-Hill were special guests at the event.
Connelly, who pitched at East Carolina University and in the L.A. Angels organization, tossed out a ceremonial first pitch to cap off the parade of champions. City Manager Ann Wall, despite the glare of an overbearing sun, caught it with style.
“It is an honor to be here to welcome each and every one of you here to our beautiful city,” Connelly said. “I remember when we started discussions about bringing the Little League Softball World Series here to Greenville and this is exactly what I envisioned when we had the discussions, because I knew how awesome it would be to be able to see all these teams from across the entire country and across the entire world to be competing on an international stage here in Greenville, North Carolina.”
Dalton-Hill told the crowd that despite her many successes, having played for U.S.A. Softball, winning three NCAA national championships at Arizona and leading the NCAA all-time in RBI’s, she never forgets her youth softball days.
“I’m still friends with my Little League teammates,” Dalton-Hill said. “I hope that as you meet other girls here at this World Series that you take an opportunity to make sure you make friends.”
Energy was high at the ceremony. Bryce Millares with the team from Bacolod City was euphoric, calling out “Philippines will change the world” after his team took the stage.
The ceremony capped off Greenville rolling out the red carpet for teams over the weekend, with a VIP entrance for players entering Stallings Stadium for Saturday’s Girls with Game Celebration.
“Even though this field is a baseball field 11 months out of the year, nothing makes us happier than having it transformed each year into a softball field for the Little League Softball World Series,” Little League Softball World Series committee member Ann Weingartz said. “Being able to host the Little League Softball World Series is truly a dream come true for all of us.”
Crews continued preparing the field and FanZones at Stallings Stadium Monday, with ESPN installing equipment to broadcast. Little League International and World Series sponsors will greet visitors at a stadium FanZone while one at the Drew Steele Center across the street will be available for families of players.
Clara Becknauld, 11, who plays for the Southwest regional team, said she loves the city and the ballpark.
“We don’t have anything this fancy in Waco, Texas,” she said of Stallings Stadium. “This city is just so beautiful. They call it Greenville for a reason; it’s so green.”
Hugh E. Tanner, chairman of Little League International’s Board of Directors, said that of all the venues at the seven World Series’ held by the organization, Stallings Stadium stands out.
“There’s not a better facility in Little League Softball and Baseball than what we’ve seen here,” Tanner said. “It’s a very special place and we’re very happy for it to be our home.”
Dean Borys, one of the coaches for Canadian champs, the St. Albert Softball Little League, said his 13 team members, who arrived Aug. 4, have had a chance to tour some athletic facilities at East Carolina University, where teams are staying in dorms during the tournament.
“They (facilities) are a lot bigger than we have back in Canada. The girls are pretty impressed with a lot of that,” he said, adding that team members also have enjoyed shopping. “We don’t have Target back in Canada. Target’s a big deal.”
What Borys appreciates more is the welcome his team and others have received.
“Obviously, the volunteer effort that the community puts out for this event is already noticed,” he said. “It’s been great.”
Saturday’s festivities included a “Braid Bar,” where cosmetologists and students from The Paul Mitchell School of Raleigh wove colored strands into braided hairstyles for teams. Girls also were treated to a customized souvenir air-brushed Adidas athletic shoe, created on site as a tournament keepsake.
Girls munched on popcorn and popsicles as they played Jenga and a giant bowling game or posed for pictures with University of Georgia softball standout Jaiden Fields
Addressing the crowd of players, coaches and volunteers, Fields reminded them that failure is normal. Fields, who scored more than 10 home runs her junior year, recalled not making the all-star team as an 8-year-old and then spending the summer playing baseball instead.
“It didn’t click for me right away,” she said. “I struggled a little bit in the beginning, but that’s OK.
“That’s mainly what it takes to make it through to that next level is discipline.”
Jenn Quade, the mother of Delmar, Maryland, player Kate Quade, got into Greenville around 1:30 p.m. Monday. She and her family’s first stop was Stallings Stadium, which she said was impressive. She is anticipating the series to be an emotional one.
“(The stadium) is beautiful. We’re excited. The signs coming in, even the university where the girls have been staying is very exciting. Knowing they have this opportunity they may never have seen is really incredible,” Quade said. “I am anticipating a lot of emotion.
“Just driving here, knowing we were coming here and seeing how far we can get will bring it out of everybody.”