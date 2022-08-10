Mark and LuAnne Phillips were among the first people at the Little League Softball World Series on Tuesday. They arrived at Stallings Stadium before the teams and coaches, before the ESPN camera crew, before even the most die-hard fans.
The Phillips family began spending summers here years before Greenville inked a five-year deal to host the tournament, serving as volunteers before any of the girls playing in this year’s event were even born.
“We’ve been here forever,” LuAnne said, laughing. “We started volunteering when our son (Austin) was in Little League and we never stopped.”
Volunteers outnumber players and coaches at this year’s event, set to continue through Aug. 15 at Elm Street Park. While unpaid staff — including umpires, grounds crews and scorekeepers — traveled from a dozen or more states to help with this year’s tournament, Little League Softball World Series committee member Ann Weingartz did not have to look very far to fill 250 to 300 volunteer spots. Many were practically in Elm Street’s backyard.
Matthew Hadnott, 19, spent his Little League years at this park and came back to volunteer in the concession stand each summer until he graduated from D.H. Conley High School. Although an internship in Havelock kept him from being available to serve during the regular Little League baseball season this year, Hadnott signed on to spend five or more hours a day at the tournament during his last weeks at home before returning to North Carolina State University to start his sophomore year.
“I’ve been out here for so long,” he said. “It’s just another chance to get back.”
Greenville native Sarah Rogers traveled farther than three of the tournament’s out-of-state teams to get back to Elm Street to volunteer, flying in from Milwaukee, Wisconsin, to help out with souvenir sales.
Rogers has served as a volunteer at Elm Street for 13 years, beginning in the concession stand when her brother, Scott, who serves as media relations coordinator for the tournament, played Little League. Although she attended college in Virginia and accepted jobs in West Virginia and later Georgia after graduation, Sarah always returned to spend at least a week of every summer as a volunteer at events such as the Tournament of State Champions, which Elm Street began hosting in 2010.
“I would not miss it for the world,” she said. “This is one of my favorite parts of the summer. I’ve been here for half my life, and I just can’t imagine not coming.”
The Phillips family, too, cannot picture a summer without Elm Street Park. After their son, Austin, aged out of Little League baseball, he served as an announcer at the park before moving to Oklahoma where he works as a golf coach. Their daughter, Lauren, who competed in softball here before going on to play college volleyball, now volunteers alongside her parents.
“It’s been a family affair,” LuAnn said. “We’ve always just traveled and watched sports. Just to get to know all the families and people from all over, I just really enjoy it.”
Mark Phillips, who became involved in fundraising for Greenville Little League after retiring from being a volunteer coach, especially enjoys getting to see the expressions on players’ faces when they first catch a glimpse of the field. Many are overwhelmed at the sight of the 234-seat stadium, which has below-ground dugouts and a video board.
“I think this was a game changer; I really do,” he said of the stadium, built in 2012. “When they step on the field, they’re like ‘I’ll remember that the rest of my life.’ That’s the fun part for me.”
It’s not hard for volunteer Jacob Breazeale to remember playing here. The 13-year-old was in Little League just last year.
“I got the pleasure of getting to play here; I enjoyed it very much. I’m very impressed with the way these girls play out here,” said Jacob, who gets to watch fast-pitch softball when he is not busy refilling Gatorade.
While Jacob is among the youngest volunteers staffing this year’s tournament, he is not the only rookie.
Visitors might be surprised to learn that a number of city staffers working at the event recently arrived in Greenville themselves. Shannon Longo drives one of many golf carts the city is using to help people get to Little League Softball World Series games with ease.
A recreation supervisor for aquatics with Greenville Recreation and Parks, Longo came by way of Fayetteville and, before that, Connecticut.
There were obvious perks for Longo to step up and volunteer.
“I wanted to drive the golf cart,” Longo said with a laugh. “It’s also a great change of pace. We get to meet a lot of people.”
Meeting teams and parents looking for restaurants or other recommendations has led volunteers like Longo to learn their city’s landscape.
“I’ve only been in Greenville a year so I don’t know all of the places,” Longo said. “I’m still learning as I move around the city myself.”
Ted Triantis, a city engineer who a year ago moved to town from the Triangle, was excited to play his part in putting Greenville on the map. During Tuesday morning’s game, he manned a traffic barricade at 10th Street to direct people toward parking or help vendors.
“I think it’s really cool that this event is going to be broadcast on ESPN,” said Triantis, who grew up playing soccer and basketball.
“The joy of competition for any team sport is an important part of growing up. Having that opportunity to compete at a high level like this is really important for them.”
Andi Smith, a volunteer at the souvenir stand, made the trip from Washington, D.C., to serve.
“I think the fact that these girls are starting to get recognition that the boys always had is amazing,” Smith said. “These World Series games that you watch are the purest and best baseball and softball you’ll ever see. They are strictly playing for the love of the game. There’s not a dollar sign involved with it or a promotion or anything.”
Smith came with her husband to volunteer, part of a long commitment to Little League by their family who have three generations in baseball or softball.
“We’ve been with Little League for 26 years,” she said. “Now the grandkids are starting to play. It’s awesome.”