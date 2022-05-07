A former high school band director and health care consultant has launched a write-in campaign for Greenville City Council’s At-large seat.
Sherry Broussard, 73, said she was unable to meet the official filing deadline in February and March due to personal reasons, but she couldn’t shake the belief that she needed to run for City Council.
“I kept debating and I had numerous friends and people who said, ‘Why don’t you run as a write-in?’ It took me a while to decide but I decided to go for it,” said Broussard, who was a consultant in the field of electronic records after retiring from a career as a band teacher and community college instructor.
“I feel it is important to support all citizens throughout the city regardless of age, race, neighborhood,” Broussard said. “I want to support smart growth in our city. Lately, I don’t think there has been smart growth.”
Broussard said the City Council also needs to do more to save trees and green spaces in the community. She is challenging Will Bell, 29, the only person whose name appears on the ballot as a candidate for the at-large seat. She launched her campaign for the May 17 election in the midst of early voting.
Bell currently holds the council’s District 3 seat but decided to run for the at-large post this election cycle.
“I wanted to get out and meet voters in different parts of the city and understand what issues they had and advocate for more citizens and whatever issues they may have,” said Bell, who is district manager of a wine and spirits distribution company.
The at-large seat is the only council seat, besides the mayor, that all Greenville votes select. The five other council seats are divided into districts.
Bell said he’s had a number of people tell him they are glad to have the chance to vote for him.
Broussard said she believes the council has been too accommodating of developers. She defines smart growth as including the input of citizens when developers want to develop other properties.
She points to a study the city council authorized more than five years ago that said too many student-centered apartment complexes had been developed and more market-rate and affordable housing was needed. By the time the report was complete, a number of new members were elected to the council and they permitted the construction of the Jolly Roger, a student housing development that has struggled with resident reports of plumbing issues, missing amenities such as televisions and unresponsive management.
News that the Greenville City Council is weighing an agreement to sell the city-owned building housing a branch of the North Carolina Museum of Natural Sciences to an apartment developer is another example of poor growth management, she said.
“It’s very important we have more affordable housing,” she said. “I don’t believe we need more apartments that won’t be affordable for the majority of the community.”
Broussard also disagrees with the council’s June 2021 decision to rezone a 5-acre portion of the Town Common to allow commercial development. The thought was the city would build a restaurant/event space that would be operated by a third-party vendor. No further action has taken place but in March the council directed staff to develop a plan to use American Rescue Plan Act money to make improvements to the Town Common amphitheater and repairs to its bulkhead.
“Smart growth is also not destroying the Town Common by wanting to add businesses in that area,” Broussard said. “It is a beautiful area, and it’s somewhere for all citizens to enjoy. We do not need to destroy that by passing amendments to include businesses and ... totally redoing the amphitheater ... We don’t need hard seats, the main thing is how beautiful the greenery is.”
She also disagreed with a recent consultant report that the Five Point parking lot, which also is used to host the city’s Umbrella Market and Freeboot Friday concerts, should be turned into a parking deck with commercial and residential spaces.
Bell said he wants to continue focusing on the issues he’s supported during his previous terms on council: community safety, fiscal responsibility and infrastructure improvements.
Bell said he wants to work with the city’s police and fire-rescue departments to fill vacancies. The city also needs to continue its efforts to upgrade its stormwater system and make improvements to streets and sidewalks while keeping the current tax rate of 48.95 cents per $100 valuation “stable.”
“If we stick with that recipe we’ve had the entire time we’ve been on council I think Greenville can see some really positive results,” Bell said.
An issue that is attracting attention is the council’s 18-month effort to develop new rules that will permit more bars and nightclubs in downtown Greenville.
The city’s current rules, implemented in 2010 following the shooting death of two men outside a club, prevent new clubs and bars from opening within 500-feet of an existing business.
Broussard opposes any changes because she believes the 500-foot rule is the reason crime has gone down in the downtown area.
New types of businesses have opened in the downtown area even with the current rule in place, she said. She worries changing the rules will result in more “dive bars” opening in the area.
Last month the city Planning and Zoning Commission approved the proposed new rule but added a request that the council meet with stakeholders after learning some business and property owners in the area were upset because they weren’t included in the discussion.
No additional meetings have been held and the council is scheduled to hold a public hearing on the proposal during its Thursday meeting.
“I intend to follow the recommendations of the Planning and Zoning board and make sure we seek further input before taking action,” Bell said.
Stakeholders reached out to him directly to express their concerns, he said.
“We’re going to direct city staff to get input not just from the general public but specific groups that asked to weigh in on it,” Bell said, adding he doesn’t intend to vote in favor of the new rules on Thursday. However, he pointed out he can’t speak for other council members.
“There’s no rush on this, we want to make sure we get this right,” Bell said. “We’re not planning just for the next five years in Greenville, we’re planning for 20, 30, 40, 50 and 100 years so we want to make sure we get this right.”