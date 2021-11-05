Unofficial election results show write-in candidates won seats in the towns of Bethel and Grimesland, according to data released Thursday.
Write-in candidate Barbara Bynum received the second largest vote count in the Bethel Board of Commissioners race, defeating two incumbents to claim one of five seats on that board.
Sarah Warren of Grimesland also claimed one of five seats on that town’s board of aldermen, defeating two other challengers.
Warren, who moved to Grimeland in 2011, said she thought about filing as a candidate in July but the timing wasn’t right. However, she kept thinking about what she wanted to do to help the town and decided to run as a write-in.
“I had cards made that I mailed out to registered voters in the area. I also relied on word of mouth and friends,” she said.
Warren said she wanted to promote community involvement in activities like the town’s summer movie series and music in the park. She wants to hear other ideas for community activities.
“I am looking forward to what I can do for the people in this community,” Warren said.
Warren placed fifth in the alderman’s election, according to unofficial results. She received 30 votes. The other four top vote getters are Eleanor H. Farr, 42 votes; Kyle Hodges, 38 votes; Ted Bowles, 35 votes; and Ronnie Bowling, 33 votes. Two other candidates on the ballot, Jackie Hinton and Debbie Sekulski, received 28 and 20 votes, respectively.
Efforts to contact Bynum were unsuccessful.
She received 204votes, behind incumbent Carl Wilson, who received 181 votes, but ahead of incumbents Ferrell Blount, 168 votes; Thomas Lilley, 146 votes; newcomer Tina Staton, 135 votes; and incumbents Ed Dennis Jr., 123 votes, and Janet Everett Davis, 80 votes.
Bethel voters had to select five candidates to fill the five seats on the town’s board.
The election results are not final until the Pitt County Board of Elections completes its canvass on Nov. 9 to verify and add provisional and absentee ballots to the final count.
According to the state Board of Elections, Pitt County had a total of three provisional ballots that were cast during the early voting period and 24 were cast on Election Day.
Pitt County Elections Director Dave Davis said nine provisional Election Day ballots and the three provisional early voting ballots were cast in the Winterville election
The outcome of the Winterville mayor’s race may be affected by the provisional and absentee count because there is a one vote difference between top vote getter Ricky Hines, who received 454 votes, and Veronica W. Roberson, who received 453 votes.