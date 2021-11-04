Unofficial election results show write-in candidates won seats in the towns of Bethel and Grimesland, according data released by the Pitt County Board of Elections on Thursday.
Write-in candidate Barbara Bynum received the second largest vote count in the race for the Bethel Board of Commissioners, defeating two incumbents.
Bynum received 181 votes, behind incumbent Carl Wilson, who received 181 votes, but ahead of incumbents Ferrell Blount, 168 votes; Thomas Lilley, 146 votes; newcomer Tina Staton, 135 votes; and incumbents Ed Dennis Jr., 123 votes, and Janet Everett Davis, 80 votes.
The top five vote-earners win seats on the board. The results are not final until the Pitt County Board of Elections completes its canvass on Nov. 9 to verify and add provisional and absentee ballots to the final count.
Grimesland also had to select five candidates to fill its five-person board of aldermen.
Write-in candidate Sarah Warren placed fifth in that election, according to unofficial results. She received 30 votes.
The four other top vote getters are Eleanor H. Farr, 42 votes; Kyle Hodges, 38 votes; Ted Bowles, 35 votes; and Ronnie Bowling, 33 votes. Two other candidates on the ballot, Jackie Hinton and Debbie Sekulski, received 28 and 20 votes, respectively.
The outcome of the Winterville mayor’s race, where there currently is a one-vote difference between the top-two candidates, could be decided by the provisional and absentee count.
Currently Councilman Ricky Hines has 454 votes and Councilwoman Veronica W. Roberson has 453 votes.
Pitt County Elections Director Dave Davis said nine provisional ballots were cast in races for mayor and town Board of Commissioners. The office is waiting to see if any additional absentee ballots will come in.
Ballots that were postmarked by 5 p.m. Tuesday and received by 5 p.m. Friday will be accepted.
According to the state board of elections, a total of three provisional ballots were cast during the early voting period and 24 were cast on Election Day.
However, the 24 votes were spread across the eight municipal elections held in Pitt County.
Davis said the three provisional ballots cast during the early voting period were in the Winterville elections.