A wrongful death civil suit claims a Greenville Police Department officer shot an unarmed break-in suspect seven times while the man was having a schizophrenic episode on a suburban street in July 2019.
The suit filed by the parents of Sean Rambert Jr. said officer David Johnson never identified himself as a police officer during the early morning episode and failed to utilize non-lethal techniques after Rambert charged him and did not heed commands to get down.
It said video footage from Johnson’s body camera showed he fired four separate volleys at Rambert over 26 seconds. A total of 10 shots were fired hitting him seven times, it said. Rambert was lying on his back on the ground prior to the last two shots, “clearly struggling to sit up from the serious wounds inflicted by the first three volleys of gunfire.”
Johnson was not reasonably trained or supervised and did not possess the necessary knowledge, skills or decision-making ability regarding the appropriate use of force, the suit said. It also noted that the incident was the fourth use of deadly force by Greenville officers in less than two years.
“The City of Greenville was on notice as having a need for better officer training,” said the Rambert’s lawyer, Cate Edwards of Edwards-Kirby in Raleigh. “Notably regarding what type of force is appropriate. Per the law, deadly force is only authorized when an officer or third party has a reasonable, imminent threat of death or serious bodily injury.”
Edwards also said the method employed by Johnson reflected that poor training.
“Mr. Rambert was an unarmed man who did not threaten Mr. Johnson,” said Edwards, daughter of former U.S. Sen. John Edwards. “There are a number of tactics available — other verbal commands, physical restraint techniques or various mechanical tools and devices ... A gun should be the last resort for an officer. In this case it was the first resort.”
Rambert, 23, was shot after Johnson responded to a 911 call of a suspected breaking and entering attempt in 2200 block of Brookville Drive, in the Cobblestone neighborhood off of Allen Road. Police said at the time he was shot during a struggle with Johnson.
“Any loss of life in our community is a tragedy,” city officials said in a statement released Thursday in response to the lawsuit. “Our hearts continue to go out to Sean Rambert’s family during this difficult time. There is no question July 9, 2019, forever altered the lives of everyone involved.”
Officers were called to Cobblestone about 4 a.m., police said at the time. One caller reported that he heard a crash, breaking glass and a male voice inside his home. He and his wife hid in their garage until officers could arrive.
Johnson encountered Rambert within 45 seconds of his arrival. He was screaming and charging toward him in the street. Johnson issued repeated commands but Rambert continued to charge, the department reported.
Johnson fired multiple times, striking Rambert but continued to advance and began climbing on top of him after the officer fell to the ground, police said at the time. A struggle ensued and Johnson fired several additional rounds, the department said.
“The Greenville Police Department asked the State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) to conduct a third-party investigation into the shooting,” the city’s statement said. “The findings of the SBI’s investigation were presented to Pitt County District Attorney Faris Dixon, who deemed Officer Johnson’s actions justified and reasonably necessary.”
Kristen Hunter, the department’s public information officer, said a partnership announced this week with Integrated Family Services Mobile Crisis Unit had no connection to the suit, nor would it have changed the outcome.
“No connection,” Hunter said in an e-mail. “This particular call was for a breaking and entering in progress and would not prompt an IFS response.”
The lawsuit seeks compensation from the city for civil rights violations, negligence, assault and battery and wrongful death. It says Rambert had been diagnosed with schizophrenia in July 2017 and had struggled with side effects from his anti-psychotic medication but had no history of violence or criminal behavior.
The suit describes him as a charismatic, outgoing man who had played football at Farmville High School. He had attended Chowan University on academic scholarship and then Pitt Community College.
According to the suit, the homeowner reported that Rambert was yelling, screaming and babbling. Johnson arrived on the scene at 4:08 a.m., drew his weapon, and activated his body camera. In an interview with the State Bureau of Investigation, Johnson said he “went dark” upon arrival.
On footage and per statements to the SBI, Johnson ordered Rambert to get on the ground eight times as Rambert continued to approach him. The first salvo of three shots came as Johnson backed away, followed by a shot after Johnson tripped and fell backward.
Rambert was on the ground, away from Johnson, who then fired two more rounds as he saw Rambert rise up, doubling over, the suit said. Johnson then fired two more shots at Rambert, who fell.
When Rambert tried to sit up, Johnson fired two more rounds at him. Rampart rolled onto his back.
On the dark body cam footage, moaning can be heard from Rambert as Johnson called for emergency medical personnel. Other officers arrived on the scene, handcuffed Rambert as he lay bleeding and administered first aid. He had been shot in his chest, upper torso, left shoulder, right shoulder, abdomen and lower back. He bled out prior to the arrival of paramedics who pronounced him dead at 4:18 a.m.
Johnson had no marks of a struggle or blood on his person.
The suit aims to illustrate that Johnson did not attempt to use non-deadly force other than his commands to “get on the ground,” and that the police department did not have adequate standards for de-escalation tactics, use of verbal force, use of less-than-lethal physical force or appropriate use of deadly force.