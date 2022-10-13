Ruby Rhodes, 8, shows off a plus-sized sweet potato alongside Liam Andrew, 7. Rhodes and Andrew were two of about 100 students at Greenville Montessori School who helped package six tons of sweet potatoes to be distributed by the Food Bank of Central and Eastern North Carolina.
Photos by Pat Gruner/the daily reflector
Jack Ledoux, 10, and Sonja Evans, 11, celebrate their haul of sweet potatoes. The two students helped organize the event.
Photo by Pat Gruner
Lucas Mata-Baz, 3, looks for a bag to place two sweet potatoes in.
Photo by Pat Gruner
Armelia Meadows, volunteer coordinator for the Food Bank of Central and Eastern North Carolina, fields questions from students about sweet potatoes prior to packaging.
Photo by Pat Gruner
After students hastily dealt with a slew of sweet potatoes, volunteers with the Food Bank of Central and Eastern North Carolina had to call a truck to drop off another ton of the spuds.
WINTERVILLE — Students at an area Montessori school showed they had a hunger to help others as they packaged six tons of sweet potatoes for the local food bank last week.
A group of about 100 students at Greenville Montessori School on Laurie Ellis Road on Friday sorted and bagged sweet potatoes to be distributed by the Food Bank of Central and Eastern North Carolina (FBCENC) to its partner agencies.
The potatoes were donated by John Bone of Bone Farms in Nashville. Armelia Meadows, volunteer coordinator for FBCENC, said that six tons of sweet potatoes account for 10,000 meals.
Whykeshia White, branch director for FBCENC, said that inflation has made the food bank’s demand even higher. According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics grocery prices in August were 13.5 percent higher than they were a year ago at that time.
“The need is strong,” White said. “Inflation has been up so much and people are still struggling.
“It is really hard for people to get healthy food and other food. They’re having to decide whether they pay rent or get groceries.”
Students at the school said they recognize that need and that it feels good to help out. Some also were excited to have their first chance to participate in the Yam Jam event, which has been held at the school since 2009 but had to be canceled the past two years due to the pandemic.
“This is my first time,” Ruby Rhodes, 8, said. “It’s important for everybody to get an equal amount of food.
“My mom bakes (sweet potatoes) with marshmallows on top so they’re all puffy and I eat them with Thanksgiving,” Rhodes said.
Lesley Byrne, head of the Greenville Montessori School, said that instilling a desire to serve at a young age is one of the school’s missions. She said the hands-on approach fits with the Montessori method, which gives students agency in how their education is conducted.
“I think you can see with their enthusiasm how much they like to work in the service of others,” Byrne said. “The younger the children, the greater the impression they will get from participating in the community, being part of the community and sharing responsibility with others in our community.”
North Carolina provides 40 percent of the nation’s sweet potatoes, according to North Carolina State University. Students Sonja Evans, 11, and Jack Ledoux, 10, who helped coordinate the event said that made the starchy sweet spud a natural choice for packaging.
“Even one potato can be somebody’s meal,” Ledoux said.
“I think when people think of North Carolina they think it’s our state vegetable,” Evans, a sixth-grade student said. “I’m allergic to sweet potatoes so unfortunately I cannot eat them.”
That allergy does not apply to the sixth grader’s skin, meaning she could help package the potatoes alongside her peers. In addition to students, parents and grandparents were on hand to help.
Initially the food bank dropped off five tons of donated sweet potatoes, but the voracious students packaged them within the first hour.
That prompted Meadows to call the food bank to drop off another ton. Students counted down as a truck unloaded the sweet potatoes and cheered as the vegetables tumbled out of a box onto a sanitary tarp.
Meadows said she hopes the students will spread the word about helping and get more volunteers at the food bank.
“It doesn’t matter how small you are or how young you are,” Meadows said. “You can do something that makes a difference.
“They can take that back home and tell mom they had so much fun. That brings awareness and support. A lot of people aren’t even aware of the food bank and resources in the community.”
The Yam Jam is one of Greenville Montessori School’s monthly outreach programs. Others include helping the Meals on Wheels program, the Humane Society of Eastern North Carolina and making blankets for patients at the Maynard Children’s Hospital.
White said that FBCENC continues to call for donations. Their most needed items include canned foods as well as dry goods like cereal, pasta and other grains. Paper products, hygiene items and cleaning supplies are also accepted.