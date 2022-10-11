WINTERVILLE — Students at an area Montessori school showed they had a hunger to help others as they packaged six tons of sweet potatoes for the local food bank last week.

A group of about 100 students at Greenville Montessori School on Laurie Ellis Road on Friday sorted and bagged sweet potatoes to be distributed by the Food Bank of Central and Eastern North Carolina (FBCENC) to its partner agencies.


