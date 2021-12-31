The year 2021 began with doses of hope and darkness.
Vaccines for the COVID-19 pandemic that forced shutdowns and closures in 2020 had been approved and the first shipments were en route to North Carolina. Local health officials were gearing up for an unprecedented mass vaccination effort.
Simultaneously, Congress was meeting to certify the election of Joe Biden as president and many North Carolina Republicans, including Greenville’s Greg Murphy, were preparing to vote against it in unprecedented fashion.
Then, on Jan. 6, a mob in support of President Donald Trump attacked the U.S. Capitol, demanding the 2020 election be overturned. The rioters threatened members congress and Vice President Mike Pence; five people died; more than 100 were injured, most of them police officers.
The events of Jan. 6 and fallout from the 2020 election, the advent and distribution of the COVID vaccines, and the ongoing fight against the pandemic and the delta variant that would soon emerge continued to make headlines and permeate the news locally and beyond. The ongoing developments are among the year’s major local stories.
COVIDcoaster
Vaccines developed by Pfizer and Moderna were approved late in 2020, and the first batches were designated and designated for health care workers, frontline service providers and the elderly, many who had been cloistered for months in care facilities and who had suffered the greatest losses. Many anxiously awaited their turn for a shot.
“I have to stress while we have some vaccine, we do not have enough vaccine to vaccinate everyone in every group at this time, so this will be a process of working through the different groups as the state opens or shifts us from group to group,” Pitt County Health Director John Silvernail said on Jan. 6 while announcing that the first shots for people 75 and up would be available the following Monday, Jan. 11.
A waiting list quickly developed by the county grew to more than 8,000 by Jan. 22, when officials at Vidant Health began accepting appointments for a mass vaccination site established at the Greenville Convention Center. Hundreds lined up at the site on Jan. 25, a rainy Monday but a bright day for participants.
“This is a dose of hope,” said Dr. Mike Waldrum, CEO of Vidant Health.
“It could not be any better, really,” Waldrum said. “The only thing that hasn’t gone well is that it is raining. People have been so appreciative. We are so excited.”
One of the first people in line, Arthur E. Schupbach of Greenville, said while receiving the shot, “This is the beginning of the end, hopefully, of COVID-19.”
It looked that way through the spring as more people were vaccinated, case numbers fell and state officials began easing restrictions on gatherings and business closures. A celebrated milestone came on March 24 when bars were allowed to remain open until 2 a.m. after a year of closures and restrictions.
Infections by June had dropped to just a few new cases a day, but the number of people seeking vaccinations also evaporated. Then the delta strain reached eastern North Carolina. By September hospitalizations had skyrocketed and cases climbed, peaking at more than 325 a day locally, nearly matching the initial peak in January 2020.
At least 48 people died from the virus in Pitt County after July 12, many of them younger, most of them unvaccinated, health officials said. At least 69 died here throughout 2021, bring the total since March 2020 to 146 and counting.
As of Thursday, the percentage of fully vaccinated Pitt County residents age 5 and up remained at just 51 percent, and a third wave of the pandemic driven by the omicron variant was driving up numbers again, with more than 125 cases reported on Dec. 22.
Jan. 6 politics
While health care providers were marshaling to distribute the vaccine back home, supporters of President Trump on Jan. 6 stormed the Capitol building in Washington, D.C., fighting with police, and earning a rebuke from a Pitt County congressman who was there to object to the Electoral College vote count.
“Thankfully, my staff and I are safe at the moment,” U.S. Rep. Greg Murphy posted on Twitter shortly after 3 p.m. “Americans have a fundamental right to protest, but I categorically condemn the violence taking place at the Capitol right now.”
The Associated Press reported that lawmakers were given gas masks and Vice President Mike Pence was evacuated from the Senate after protesters pushed through a barricade surrounding the Capitol building.
U.S. Rep. G.K. Butterfield, a Wilson Democrat whose 1st District included much of Pitt County, tweeted that he was safe and encouraged prayers.
“I am safe and monitoring the violent uprising that is ongoing at the U.S. Capitol complex. Please pray for our country,” he said.
Murphy, of North Carolina’s 3rd Congressional District, reaffirmed his plan to object to Biden’s certification by joining 36 other congressmen in a statement explaining their objections. “In our unique system, Congress is positioned as the last bulwark in a presidential election to ensure the Constitution has been followed,” the statement said.
North Carolina and other states extended the deadline for ballots postmarked by Election Day to reach local board of elections because the pandemic prompted more people to mail in their votes and because of ongoing delays with the Postal Service.
Murphy and others objected to rules that extended the deadline for receiving absentee and mail-in ballots. Since the ballots were unconstitutional, the Electoral Count is invalid, they argued.
“I think the important thing here, the kernel of all of this, is that every American, Republican, Democrat or unaffiliated should have belief and faith in our electoral process,” Murphy said. “I think this is an exercise that is necessary and important to carry out.”
Weeks later, Murphy and Butterfield split on a vote to impeach Trump on a charge of incitement of insurrection for encouraging rioters on Jan. 6. The House voted 232 to 197 for impeachment, with 10 Republicans joining Butterfield and Democrats. Votes in the Senate fell short of the two-thirds majority needed for conviction, although seven Republicans including North Carolina’s Richard Burr were among the 57 guilty votes.
Trump moved to Florida after his term was up. Social media companies suspended his accounts and he made few appearances. One of the few was a return to Greenville on June 6 as the headliner for the state GOP convention. It was his fourth visit to town and packed the convention center.
Trump called Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson, who later came under fire for LGBTQ statements, “one of the strongest and bravest new Republicans” in the nation and said Murphy is “doing a great job.”
He jabbed at Sen. Thom Tillis, who did not support overturning the election. He boosted the vaccine, developed under his Operation Warp Speed.
“I’m very proud of the biggest bet, this was maybe the biggest bet ever made in the history of the world,” Trump said. “We said here and bought billions of dollars of this vaccine before we even knew it worked and so, most of you or, I guess, all of you just about in one form or another, have had your shots or jabs … We’ve saved millions and millions of lives and no one can ever take that away from us.”
Murphy has remained a staunch critic of President Joe Biden, blaming the administration’s policies for employment struggles, inflation and a disastrous withdrawal of troops from Afghanistan. In November, the Republican controlled General Assembly redrew congressional districts that heavily favored GOP office holders, prompting Butterfield to announce his retirement.
Mixed economy
Businesses that began to reopen early in 2021 encountered a problem: their workforce did not want to come back. Employers struggled even after expanded unemployment benefits ended early in September.
Restauranteurs Billy Parker of Parker’s Barbecue and Greg Greene of Great Harvest Bread Company told Rep. Murphy during an event he organized at Parker’s in October that raising wages did little to stem staffing shortages. Greene said that at that time many positions had not received applications.
Some restaurants shuttered for good while others found themselves bearing new names. K&W Cafeteria on Arlington Boulevard closed down on July 7. The company declared bankruptcy on Sept. 2, 2020.
On July 31, CPW’s on Stantonsburg Road shut down before reopening as Angus Grill in September. The restaurant had been a staple of the medical district for 25 years. Management cited the pandemic’s financial impact as the key factor in the need to change its strategy.
Labor shortages were reported in other retail sectors, service and manufacturing as well, but by November the numbers painted a different picture.
The state Department of Commerce reported a county unemployment rate of 3.4 percent (not seasonally adjusted) with 89,670 people in the 92,818-person labor force working.
That compares to a 6.2 percent unemployment rate in November 2020 and at 3.7 percent unemployment rate in November 2019, when the labor force was 90,630 and 87,243 were working.
While small business may have struggled, larger employers in the area grew, including Thermo Fisher Scientific. The pharmaceutical company in September announced it was adding 290 new jobs in a $154 million expansion. That was on top of a $500 million project announced in December 2020 expected to bring in 500 jobs and expand the area’s annual payroll by $19.2 million.
Major developments announced by East Carolina University and developers in the city of Greenville, including two downtown hotels, a new Brody School of Medicine building and the Intersect East research campus, were expected to pump more dollars into the local economy. Local government and institutions like ECU and Vidant also are gearing up to spend millions in COVID relief money.
And in August, Greenville hosted 10 teams from across the country in the Little League Softball World Series of Softball crown at Elm Street Park, an event that’s expected to be a boon for the area for several years.
Visitors from places like Texas and Nevada were taken with the area’s restaurants as well as its landscape. A parent from Las Vegas said he was extremely impressed with Elm Street Park, calling it the nicest he had ever seen.
“We play in some pretty great stadiums over on the West Coast but you can see all the love that goes into this field and this stadium. For five years hopefully this team will get to come back and enjoy it like my daughter has,” he said.