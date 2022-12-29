At least 22 people were killed in vehicle collisions in Pitt County this year, according to the N.C. Division of Motor Vehicles, but the state is withholding details from the public.
The number of people killed in 2022 is one more than in 2021. At least five of the 22 people killed were pedestrians, including a child struck in a hit-and-run, according to information from local authorities and ongoing reporting by The Daily Reflector.
Collision reports in 10 fatal wrecks were available from the Greenville Police Department. The Ayden Police Department investigated at least one crash. The state Division of Motor Vehicles holds reports in all of the crashes, including those investigated by the State Highway Patrol, but refused to provide them.
The DMV this year began withholding public reports that provide complete crash data, from time and location to contributing factors, vehicle information, criminal charges and information about people involved in wrecks. The Daily Reflector and other media traditionally have relied on crash reports to relay information to the public.
DMV says the Driver’s Privacy Protection Act requires it to deny access to the reports. In response to requests from the Reflector for information, the agency provided a barebones list of 22 fatal crashes.
“... the DPPA expressly forbids the publication or public release of any personally identifiable information provided under the DPPA, so names and other identifying information gathered under those statutes cannot be published, period,” an email from the NC DMV Data Management Services said in part.
The response contradicts state public records law that says reports generated by law enforcement are public records and open to inspection by the general public at all reasonable times at minimal cost. It also contradicts a ruling by the state’s Fourth Circuit Court of Appeals, which in June ruled two attorneys were not in violation of DPPA when they used collision report information to send mailers to potential clients.
The DMV did not respond to a request to speak with its data records manager about the public record law violation. Details in 11 crashes investigated by area police departments follow:
- Steven Wysokowski, 57, of 1504 Hooker Road, Greenville, was killed at 6:48 p.m. Jan. 10 when he was crossing Hooker Road between two marked crosswalks. He was struck by a vehicle driven by Christopher Nimetrius King, 22, of 1107 Douglas Ave., Greenville. A report said King told officers that a vehicle in front of him swerved to avoid Wysokowski and that he did not realize why the vehicle made that maneuver. He saw the pedestrian at the last second, he said. King was found to be driving without a license.
- Jane Hanley Boardman, 72, of 213 King George Road, Greenville, was struck and killed in the parking lot of Food Lion, 4330 E. 10th St., at 5:47 p.m. Jan. 17, by a truck driven by Spencer William Scott, 21, of 515 Tanglewood Drive, Elizabethtown. Scott told officers he did not see Boardman when he made a left turn and struck her. A report said that camera footage corroborates that claim. A witness also corroborated Scott’s story but said he was driving recklessly prior to the incident. Boardman was transported to the hospital and died from her wounds.
- Frankie Lee Lane, 67, of 1619 S. Pitt St., Greenville, was killed at 7:17 p.m. on Feb. 11 when he was struck crossing Evans Street from Howell Street. The driver of the vehicle said that she attempted to brake when Lane entered the roadway. Lane was pulled partially under her vehicle and died on scene. A toxicology report showed that Lane had Fentanyl in his system.
- Dominique Latrell Ransome, 34, of 3207 Boardwalk Lane, Greenville, was involved in a wreck at 3:38 p.m. March 11 on N.C. 11 near Fairlane Road. A report said that Ransome was southbound when he made an improper lane change in front of another vehicle and collided with its front end. His car then crossed into the northbound lane and struck two other vehicles.
- Jaquile Ray Jackson, 13, of 405 Roundtree Drive was struck and killed by a hit-and-run driver at 1:32 a.m. on March 14 on MacGregor Downs Road at Allen Road. A report said he was walking along the side of the road when he was struck and thrown into a ditch. In the wake of his death, his family held a vigil and called for anyone with information to come forward. Jamal Darrece Stephenson, 36, of 4315 Palm Court, Fountain, was identified March 18 and arrested, charged with one count each of felony hit and run and driving while license revoked. Stephenson told police he did not see Jackson until he hit him.
- Michael James Cluster Neal, 22, of 403 Darden Drive, Greenville, was involved in a single-car wreck at 2:47 a.m. on April 29 on Stantonsburg Road near the Greenville city limits. Neal was eastbound when he ran off the road to right. His vehicle began to yaw and was sent into a roll, going airborne, before striking a utility pole. A fire also started. Neal was pronounced dead on scene.
- Shimez Noreya Bryant, 20, of 1297 Park Drive, Greenville was a passenger involved in a multi-vehicle wreck at 3:43 p.m. May 25 on Southwest Greenville Boulevard at Kristin Drive. He was sitting in the front passenger seat of a vehicle that made a left turn onto the boulevard from Kristin Drive and was struck by another car in a head-on collision. The oncoming truck attempted to evade the wreck. Tools from its bed damaged the windshield of a third vehicle. No charges are associated with the wreck.
- Adolph Augustus Sadler III, 51, of 93 Ann St., Chocowinity, was struck by a vehicle near Pitt-Greenville Airport as he walked north on Memorial Drive near West Moore Street at 9:19 p.m. on May 27. Sadler was hit initially by a vehicle that fled the scene, a report said. The driver of the hit-and-run vehicle, Kayvon Alexander Johnson, 32, of Fountain, later contacted Winterville police and the case remains active, a report said.
- William Steven Butt, 70, of 1255 Westpointe Drive, Greenville, was killed in a wreck at 3:13 p.m. June 30 on Red Banks Road near Arlington Village. A report said Butt was attempting to make a turn. A witness said the driver of another vehicle was driving too fast and struck Butt’s car. The other car was sent into bushes belonging to Arlington Village. Butt told officers he did not see the other driver. He died at the hospital.
- Ollie Hakeem Bryant, 48, of 5125 Deveron St., Greenville, was killed at 1:26 a.m. on Oct. 31 on Charles Boulevard near Oakmont Drive. Bryant was driving south and attempted to change lanes when he struck another vehicle. Bryant lost control and his vehicle hit a curb, went airborne and hit a tree in the front yard of 1100 Conference Drive. The other driver was not injured.
- Jah’Tayvious Edwards, 18, died in a crash about 3 p.m. on Nov. 26 at Old Snow Hill Road and Pleasant Plain Road in Ayden, according to the town’s police department. A crash report said the wreck involved a 2006 Jeep Cherokee driven by an unnamed juvenile and a 2020 Chevrolet Malibu driven by Edwards. The driver of the other vehicle failed to stop at a stop sign and struck Edwards vehicle. The other driver was transported to the hospital with injuries that were believed to be non-life-threatening. Edwards played football and ran track at Greene Central High School.
Following are limited details DMV provided about the other fatal wrecks. Locations were listed by State Road numbers, not street names. The Daily Reflector was unable to identify street names for some of the listings:
- 7:31 p.m. Jan. 21, pedestrian struck in icy conditions on unlighted stretch of U.S. 264 east of VOA Site C Road. The site is near Greenville.
- 4:44 p.m. March 20, vehicle collision on Pocosin Road near Frog Level Road. The site is east of Winterville.
- 1:24 p.m. March 24, collision in wet conditions on U.S. 264 at Staton Road. The site is north of Greenville.
- 11:15 a.m. June 7, fixed object collision on Staton Mill Road near Big Oak Road. The site is in northern Pitt County.
- 8:24 p.m. June 27, fixed object collision on SR 1567 near SR 2400. SR 1567 is Clark’s Neck Road in eastern Pitt County.
- 6:55 p.m. July 11, collision on Planters Street at Martin Luther King Street. The site is in the town of Ayden.
- 9:20 p.m. July 21, head-on collision on Davenport Farm Road near Frog Level Road. The site is west of Greenville
- 3:28 p.m. July 28, fixed object collision on U.S. 258 near U.S. 264-Alternate. The site is near Farmville.
- 10:08 a.m. Aug. 15, rear-end collision on N.C. 903 near U.S. 13. The site is north of Greenville.
- 11:52 p.m. Sept. 23, rear-end collision on U.S. 13 near Speight Seed Farm Road. The site is west of Greenville.
Two other crashes also were reported as fatal by the DMV. The time and location of the crashes correspond with reports available from the Greenville Police Department, but the Greenville reports do not list the wrecks as fatal.
- 7:38 p.m. Jan. 5, collision on Verdant Drive at Jenkins Drive.
- 7:29 a.m. May 10, collision on Myrtle Street at Higgs Street.