Rubye Harris prays during a vigil for 13-year-old Jaquile “Junior” Ray Jackson, who was killed in a hit and run incident, at the site where he died, on March 15.

 Willow Abbey Mercando/the daily reflector

At least 22 people were killed in vehicle collisions in Pitt County this year, according to the N.C. Division of Motor Vehicles, but the state is withholding details from the public.

The number of people killed in 2022 is one more than in 2021. At least five of the 22 people killed were pedestrians, including a child struck in a hit-and-run, according to information from local authorities and ongoing reporting by The Daily Reflector.


