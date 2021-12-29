Progress, controversy, departures and development marked 2021 in local government.
Leaders with the City of Greenville and Pitt County deliberated on best uses for federal dollars meant to help communities recover from the pandemic. They also saw their elections disrupted because by COVID-19 and redistricting controversies.
The county faced pushback over handguns and a Confederate statue, while Greenville City Council saw opposition to proposed development at the Town Common. A proposed large scale data processing also stirred loud opposition that halted the project’s development in Belvoir.
Crypto mining
While Compute North’s initial effort to locate a business that supports cryptocurrency mining failed in November, the year ends with the company working to locate in Greenville.
The Minnesota-based company, which operates facilities in Nebraska, South Dakota and Texas, faced immediate push back when residents learned it had selected a site less than a mile from Belvoir Elementary School to locate 89 modular data processing containers.
Parents said noise from hundreds of fans used to cool the computer equipment would disrupt classes. Others complained the location was chosen because the majority of nearby residents were African American and Hispanic. Compute North said it selected the site because it was near a Greenville Utilities Commission substation and transmission line.
After nearly a dozen residents spoke against the proposal during an October hearing for a special use permit, the county Board of Commissioners continued the hearing to receive testimony from acoustic experts. Compute North announced on Nov. 1, the day the hearing was to resume, it was withdrawing the Belvoir request.
On Dec. 21, the Greenville Planning and Zoning Commission recommended amending the text in the City of Greenville code to allow “modular data processing facility” and “data processing center” as two separate uses in the city.
A Compute North spokeswoman confirmed the company still was working with local officials to locate a facility in the Greenville jurisdiction.
The spokeswoman said the company was looking at possible locations in a city industrial zone.
Bethel utilities
Greenville Utilities Commission took ownership and management of the Town of Bethel’s water and wastewater systems on July 1.
The arrangement, which the state of North Carolina supported with grant funding, was expected to reduce the town water and sewer bills by 23 percent. Bethel customers were paying an average of $106 a month for water and sewer; they now pay about $82, officials said.
GUC and Bethel signed a memorandum of understanding in 2017 to explore the feasibility of GUC taking over Bethel’s systems. GUC already was selling Bethel water and treating its wastewater.
Two years later the town received a $4.5 million state grant to make improvements to its infrastructure that would allow GUC to take over the system without the responsibility of making improvements.
GUC also helped the town refinance debt from previous improvements. The debt now will be retired in 20 years with a lower interest rate. It was expected Bethel customers would save about $655,000.
Wildwood Park
Located on 365 acres north of the Tar River, east and west of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, the park officially opened Oct. 16. Since then it has been open to nature trail hikers and bicyclists and folks looking for a place to kayak and canoe.
Through assistance from the Pitt County Soil and Water Conservation District office, a canal connecting the park’s lake to the Tar River was cleared so motor boats can enter the park.
The section of Wildwood Park that opened in October includes a sandy beach area, a floating dock with boat slips and accessible kayak launch, a 1.5-mile natural trail, the waterfront camping platform, paved parking and shelter and site improvements.
The park’s development started in 2019 when the city purchased 163 acres on the east side of the highway using an $850,000 donation from Greenville businessman Eddie Smith, his company Grady-White Boats and the Eddie and Jo Allison Smith Foundation. The city later purchased 185 acres west of the highway.
It was later announced that Grady White Boats would continue supporting the park, donating money to build a BMX track and mountain bike trail. Construction should be completed in 2022.
City Council also approved a development plan that includes a BMX track and mountain bike trail, boardwalks, additional trails, more camping platforms, and a nature-themed playground.
The estimated cost for the first two phases of the park is $24.12 million.
Statue controversy
A monument to Confederate veterans remains in storage after efforts to relocate it and its base stalled.
Efforts stopped when opposition emerged over a proposal to transfer ownership of the statue to the local chapter of the Sons of the Confederate Veterans and place it on private property in the Chicod area.
The 27-foot monument, topped with a bronze statue, was erected on the grounds of the Pitt County Courthouse in 1914. County Commissioners ordered it removed in June 2020 after the courthouse and a nearby flagpole were vandalized during protests.
Commissioners discussed relocating it to property owned by former commissioner and school board member Ephraigm Smith in early 2021. African American residents and the Pitt County Chapter of the NAACP said the location is inappropriate because it is near Chicod School.
The transfer was delayed so the local Confederate organization could obtain the proper nonprofit status. Nearly a dozen residents in the interim began to attend commissioner meetings to protest the statue’s initial removal from the courthouse grounds.
During the board’s public comment period, speakers repeat claims that the county are in violation of federal and state laws.
Weapons policy
A 2015 rule that allowed permitted concealed weapons on county-owned property was revoked this fall despite demands it remain intact. Two votes by commissioners were required to revoke the rule because of the board’s split vote.
The decision stemmed from a discussion commissioners had in the summer about installing a metal detector outside any space the board was meeting. It was noted that people who had permits to carry concealed weapons were allowed to bring them into the meeting space.
It was first suggested that the rule be modified to prohibit permitted concealed weapons from commissioner meetings. Then Commissioner Melvin McLawhorn argued they should be prohibited on all county-owned property.
A letter from a county employee urged the board to keep the rule in place. The employee said they felt safer walking to their car at night. Hundreds petitioned the board to keep the rule and more than 20 people attended a meeting when the final vote was held.
Commissioners Alex Albright, Ann Floyd Huggins, McLawhorn, Christopher Nunnally and Mary Perkins-Williams voted for the proposal, which included a process for employees and others to seek exemptions.
Commissioners Tom Coulson, Beth Ward and Lauren White voted against the motion. Commissioner Michael Fitzpatrick didn’t attend the meeting.
Retirements
Pitt County’s long-time county manager and director of social services not only share a last name but each made the decision to retire in 2021.
County Manager Scott Elliott announced in May that he was retiring on Jan. 1, four months shy of his 20th anniversary with the county. He worked a total of 34.5 years in county government across North Carolina.
Pitt County Department of Social Services Director Jan Elliott said in May, after she received the North Carolina Association of County Directors of Social Services’ DSS Director of the Year, that she was considering retirement. The county board of social services started discussions in August about its plans to hire her replacement.
Elliott has worked 42 years in social services and this will be her third attempt at retirement. She joined Pitt County in 2014 when its department of social services, like others across the state, struggled to implement a new statewide computer program that was supposed to allow welfare applicants to fill out one form to receive services.
She was presented a resolution of appreciation by the Pitt County Board of Commissioners on Dec. 20 that outlined her accomplishments. She reorganized the department and met the 90 percent to 95 percent benchmarks that the state and federal governments had set for all programs.
Augustine Frazer has been named the department’s interim director.
Scott Elliott said the highlight of his career was providing services to the county at the most cost-effective tax rate. The current fiscal year 2021-22 budget included a half-cent tax decrease while fully funding the budget requests of Pitt County Schools and Pitt Community College.
When Elliot began his tenure, the county was still recovering from 1999’s Hurricane Floyd. In the years that followed, Pitt County endured other major weather events including Hurricanes Isabel, Irene and Matthew, which produced frequent flooding, evacuations and sheltering.
Also during his tenure Elliott advocated for the expansion of the Leroy James Farmers’ Market and the Pitt County Animal Shelter. The county also implemented fire tax service districts, enhanced the county’s emergency radio and paging system, built a 911 backup center and launched a community paramedic program.
Longtime county attorney Janis Gallegher was hired in December to replace Elliot as county manager.
ARPA spending
As 2021 drew to an end, City Council members and county commissioners had committed portions of the American Recuse Plan Act dollars to small projects. However, both entities were giving second thoughts to staff recommendations for spending the more than $65 million.
The rescue plan guidelines said local governments can spend the money in support of public health response to the pandemic, to address negative economic impacts, on water and infrastructure projects, to replace government general fund revenues losses connected to COVID, to pay workers for essential services and to fund broadband infrastructure.
The commissioners approved a plan in September that committed its first $17.5 million allocation to broadband expansion, personal protective equipment, facility upgrades, staff bonuses and hiring administrative staff to monitor the spending.
After designating the areas of spending, the board then approved spending nearly $12.3 million in five specific areas: $6 million for broadband expansion; $1 million for protective equipment; $3 million for facility upgrades, starting with $196,000 to replace the roof of the health department and nearly $600,000 to replace the air handling units and install controls at the detention center; $2 million to fund essential staff premium pay and staff vaccine incentives; and $350,000 for administering the spending.
Commissioner Christopher Nunnally then argued that the commissioners should have done more to solicit public input on how the money should be spent. The board voted in October to pause spending, with the exception of designating $2 million for essential staff premium pay and incentive payments to encourage employees to get the COVID-19 vaccine. The commissioners later permitted staff to hire an administrator to oversee ARPA funding.
The county has held multiple in-person and virtual input sessions and about 60 people have participated. The community input will be reviewed in the new year. The county is due a second $17.5 million payment as well.
The City of Greenville is expected to receive $31.34 million in ARPA dollars. In September staff recommended council designate $10 million to upgrade and expand Guy Smith Stadium with an eye toward recruiting summer league baseball to the city. Staff also recommended allocating another $10 million to build a new amphitheater and other amenities at the Town Common, create new pedestrian and bike trails connecting the park to recreational lands north of the Tar River, add more recreational amenities to Thomas Foreman Park and pay bonuses to essential workers.
During a community input session, the council received pushback on the Guy Smith Stadium proposal. Community members wanted more money going to support small businesses, affordable housing, nonprofits and larger bonuses to essential workers.
In November, council voted to spend $1.1 million to upgrade Thomas Foreman Park, $500,000 to upgrade the community center at Greenfield Terrace and awarded the city’s essential workers $1,000 bonuses. The council decided to delay action on any other spending plans until it learns if Congress will rework the rules for ARPA spending to allow more money to be spent on street improvements.
Town Common
Greenville City Council didn’t shy away from a staff proposal to rezone a portion of the Town Common to permit commercial development, but opposition did prompt it to reduce the size of the area.
City staff had recommended rezoning 5.2 acres that included an eastern portion of the Town Common, the parking lot leading to the boat launch, the Town Creek Bridge and property bordering Baker Street so the city could partner with a private developer to build a restaurant/convention center and kayak/canoe rental space.
The city’s planning and zoning commission rejected the proposal with a 4-3 vote. Following vote, the city launched a web page to provide background on the proposal, which it said was part of a master plan to maximize use of the Town Common.
The city had completed two of the recommendations, a memorial to Sycamore Hill Missionary Baptist Church and the Shore Drive neighborhood and public restrooms.
The plan also recommended building a farmers market plaza, civic building, kayak/canoe rental location, kayak launch and fishing pier, a beach and a playground.
Councilman Rick Smiley recommended delaying action so staff could develop a parks commercial zone classification which would allow business development described in the master plan but exclude the other businesses allowed in downtown commercial zoning.
His recommendation was rejected. Council decided to rezone only 1.46 acres for commercial development.
Redistricting, delays
The delayed release of U.S. Census 2020 data pushed back municipal elections for Greenville and other municipalities whose leaders are elected by district.
Initially scheduled for March, the municipal vote was further delayed, along with county, state and federal elections, because lawsuits challenged North Carolina’s new congressional and state legislative districts.
Legislative districts were challenged because critics said the maps are not representative of the state’s 50-50 political makeup. The maps will give Republicans at least 10 of the state’s 14 U.S. House seats and help the GOP retain strong state legislative majorities.
The state House map divides Pitt County between Districts 8 and 9 along a north-south boundary that redrew the competitive state House District 9 seat to favor Republicans. Critics said this was done by “packing” stateHouse District 8 with black and Democratic voters.
The congressional map reshaped districts and renamed them.
Pitt County, which for two decades has been divided between Congressional Districts 1 and 3, was moved into the newly named District 1, save for about 1,500 people in the Bethel area.
The new District 1 is largely made up of counties that were previously in District 3, represented by Republican Greg Murphy of Greenville.
The newly created District 2, which contained a number of counties that are represented by Democrat G.K. Butterfield, saw a net loss of Democratic voters and a dilution of African-American voting strength, he said.
Butterfield announced in November he is not seeking re-election in 2022 and will retire at the end of 2022.
Local redistricting was not exempt from controversy, either.
After the Pitt County Board of Commissioners gave initial approval to map that essentially kept the board’s six districts intact, constituents complained about dividing Winterville among multiple districts and splitting too many voting precincts.
The commissioners on short notice approved a second plan that kept Winterville in one district, moved Ayden out of District 6 into District 4 and extended District 3 north of the Tar River and shortened its eastern boundary.
The Pitt County Republican Party complained that changes in District 3 removed two potential Republican challengers to Democratic Commissioner Christopher Nunnally.