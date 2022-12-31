The COVID-19 pandemic stunted life in Greenville in 2020 and 2021. Life roared back in 2022.
Nowhere was that more evident than in local sports.
ECU Pirate baseball put on a show for fans starting in February and culminating in a 20-game win streak that helped Greenville host NCAA Regional and Super Regional tournaments at Clark-LeClair Stadium in June.
East Carolina fans and visitors from across the country sold out Clark-LeClair and generated an economic home run estimated at more than $1 million. The Pirates battled the University of Texas Longhorns in a rain-delayed final on June 12, falling a game short of their quest for a trip to the College World Series in Omaha.
ECU won Game One, but the Longhorns scored a comeback win in Game Two to force a Sunday game.
“We weren’t quite good enough,” ECU’s eighth-year coach Cliff Godwin said. “(Saturday) was our day to do it and we let it slip away.”
After months of vaccines and precautions helped beat back COVID, the diamond at Elm Street Park was finally able to host the full-scale launch of the Little League Softball World Series.
The series was shut down in 2020 by the pandemic and operated in a limited capacity in 2021. Teams in 2022 came from around the globe to vie for the title of world champion. Pitt County’s team made it to the cusp of the semifinal game before falling in six innings against Chesterfield, Virginia.
The champions from Hewitt, Texas, overcame a team from Delmar, Maryland, in a 5-4 extra innings screamer at Stallings Stadium, with fans peering in from the sidewalk and layering at the foul line to catch the action.
The 10-day tournament brought out tremendous community support and participation. Andrew Schmidt, president and CEO of the Greenville Convention and Visitors Bureau, said that fans who had no connection to players or teams came from as far as Delaware to watch top-tier youth softball.
“It was our second year doing it but it was really our first year trying to establish a tradition with it, because we didn’t really have any control over it in 2021 from COVID restrictions,” Schmidt said. “We have an idea now that we have a year under our belt on what we can do differently and can add onto the experience of people.”
The event delivered another million-dollar economic boost for the city. Tournaments will remain here at least through 2024.
Baseball and softball were grand, but nothing energized the community as much as the first full-fledged Pirate football season in two years. The Pirates kicked off their football home opener against N.C. State on Sept. 3. More than 50,000 tickets were sold days before kickoff and the Pirates revealed the potential for their season, nearly upsetting the Wolfpack 21-20.
Schmidt estimated that game alone generated about $4 million in income for the community. The Pirates opened the season with a rare four consecutive homestands and finished the year 8-5 after crushing Coastal Carolina 53-29 in the Birmingham Bowl on Tuesday.
Schmidt said that the city’s sports commission set a record for sports tournaments held in the city, with 64 this year.
Along with football came the return Freeboot Friday, which kicked off the season with platinum recording artist Uncle Kracker at Five Points Plaza. Events like Freeboot and Uptown Greenville’s Pirate Festival breathed new life back into local commerce.
Crowds packed the Greenville Town Common over the summer for the Concert on the Common series sponsored by Inner Banks Media, the city’s beloved Sunday in the Park series and events including the annual Independence Day and Juneteenth celebrations. First Friday Artwalks and December holiday celebrations took on a more festive air.
“It’s definitely feeling back to pre-COVID days,” Tara George, manager at Coastal Fog, 330 Evans St., said earlier this month. “It’s definitely positive to see more people come into the downtown and uptown areas to support local businesses. It’s encouraging.”
George said the cafe and studio saw a marked increase in visitors this year, and with that came a profit bounce back. In particular, ECU’s Parent’s Weekend, which is historically Coastal Fog’s most profitable weekend, saw more visitors than in 2021 she said.
Even historically quiet places like Sheppard Memorial Library saw an increase in traffic, Director Greg Needham said. Patrons checked out more than 480,000 books and other material this fiscal year, he said, almost 100,000 more than in 2022, far eclipsing totals from fiscal year 2021.
Lessons learned during the pandemic — like the value of virtual and outdoor activities — continue to be part of the system’s operations, Needham said, and getting to see programming like the Book Mobile and Winter Reading Program launch again has been heartening.
After a spike in COVID cases in January, Pitt County Schools reinstated a mask requirement for students. The mandate was lifted by mid-February as cases subsided, however, and the school system celebrated graduation without masks or social distancing in June.
East Carolina University required testing for on-campus residents returning from winter break in January, as well as indoor masking. University life had largely returned to normal by May, when commencement at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium hosted its first full-scale ceremony since 2019. About 20,000 people gathered to celebrate the nearly 4,600 graduates.
Arts at the university flourished as well, with the return of performances by the School of Music and the School of Theater and Dance and full-scale events like the Four Seasons Chamber Music Festival and the S. Rudolph Alexander Performing Arts Series. Magnolia Arts and other community groups hosted a variety of popular shows as well.
While 2022 was marked by a return of large gatherings and events, health officials continued to caution about the prevalence of COVID-19 and other respiratory illnesses, including the flu and a virulent RSV outbreak. The trifecta was filling hospital rooms at the end of the year and officials expect cases of all three to rise in 2023.
More than 1.75 million cases of COVID-19 were recorded by NCDHHS this year, and the virus has killed 8,310 people statewide. In Pitt County, more than 33,500 new cases were recorded, and the virus has killed at least 108 people, the last one on Nov. 19.
“It’s a lot more patient than we are,” Dr. T. Ryan Gallaher, medical director for ECU Health Infectious Disease and Epidemiology, said about COVID-19. “It’s not going away and just because you get used to something does not mean it’s not a health issue.
“We still are having much more COVID death and morbidity and mortality than we’ve had the flu in a number of years,” Gallaher said. :We have more deaths in a week sometimes from COVID than we do from the previous years of records of flu deaths.”