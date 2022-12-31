Inflation soared in 2022 and hit Pitt County residents at the pump, at the grocery store and in the mailbox when the monthly utility bill arrived, but the year’s economic news was not all bad.
In addition to major boosts provided by the robust return of East Carolina University athletics events like the Little League Softball World Series, community leaders looked to several developments that promised growth.
The year began with a joint operating agreement going into effect between Vidant Health and the Brody School of Medicine and ECU Physicians. The system in April rebranded as ECU Health in a move officials said opens the door for the system to improve access to care across eastern North Carolina.
Visual changes are ongoing across the system from signage around hospitals and clinics to websites and social media channels in a $4 million transformation.
“The ECU Health logo is a symbol of our shared commitment to transforming and elevating health care for millions, training the providers of tomorrow, collaborating with community partners to solve complex issues and bringing clinical innovations that improve the lives of those who proudly call this region home,” Dr. Michael Waldrum, ECU Health CEO and ECU’s Brody School of Medicine dean, said in April.
ECU Health in July also announced a partnership with Acadia Healthcare to build a state-of-the-art, 144-bed behavioral health hospital in the medical district of Greenville, less than a mile from ECU Health Medical Center.
Slated to open in spring 2025, the hospital will operate through a joint venture between ECU Health and Acadia, the largest standalone provider of behavioral health care services across the United States. Together, the organizations will invest approximately $65 million in expanding behavioral health resources in eastern North Carolina, ECU Health reported.
The hospital will include 24 inpatient beds specifically for children and adolescents with mental health needs. These beds will be the first of their kind in ECU Health’s 29-county service area and the only child and adolescent beds within 75 miles of Greenville.
The N.C. General Assembly in July also gave final approval for a $215 million appropriation to fund a new medical school building that will be incorporated into the Brody complex. ECU Trustees in November approved plans to build the multi-story, 260,000-square-foot structure in what is now a parking lot northeast of the existing building.
The site was selected so the two structures can be linked, making it easier for students and faculty to work collaboratively, William Bagnell, associate vice chancellor for campus operations, said. A 500-car parking deck will be built west of the existing building, and a utilities plant will be west of the family medicine building.
The state also allocated $4.5 million for the design and construction of the Eastern North Carolina Food Commercialization Center center in Ayden. State and local officials gathered in November to break ground for the long-awaited hub expected to draw farmers, food manufacturers and entrepreneurs from multiple counties in the region.
“This commercialization center started a long time ago,” Keith Purvis, owner of Greenville Produce Company and project manager, said during the event at Worthington Industrial Park off of N.C. 11. “It’s been a dream to work with the city of Ayden, the community of eastern North Carolina, and the farmers to bring their products and produce here, the manufacturing workers and with entrepreneurs bringing their first products into production here. It’s been a long journey and we are so appreciative of the partnerships we have had along the way.”
Companies continued to move and grow in Greenville with several making moves throughout the year. Chains like Royal Farms, Wawa and Bicuitville announced they would open multiple locations in the city and began construction on several. In May, Grover Gaming obtained a rezoning that will allow it to build a new campus for its headquarters on Charles Boulevard near Fire Tower Road.
UNX Industries in Greenville, which makes detergents and cleaning additives, announced a merger with Christeyns USA and a decision to build a new manufacturing facility on Staton Road, moving operations from the Ficklen warehouse building in downtown Greenville.
Ficklen warehouse was at the center of several developments in the area of Eight Street, Dickinson Avenue and Ficklen Street. The Greenville City Council in late June approved two agreements that advanced plans to build an apartment complex and hotel in the area.
Taft Family Ventures and Stark Holdings approached the city earlier in the year about buying the land and building at 729 Dickinson Ave. so it could be combined with other nearby parcels to build a 150-unit apartment complex and parking deck.
Since the property in question housed the N.C. Museum of Natural Sciences, Taft Family Ventures agreed to relocate the museum to the nearby Cupola Building. The United Way of Pitt County, one of the Cupola Building’s former tenants relocated in July.
The sale of the Dickinson Avenue property was finalized in November.
The city also reached an agreement with Taft and Stake Holdings to make infrastructure improvements to Ficklen Street, between Dickinson and Ninth Street; Ninth Street, between Ficklen and Washington streets; Washington, between Ninth and Eighth; and Eighth, between Dickinson and Washington.
The work is being done to support Stark Holdings’ plans to rehabilitate the E.B. Ficklen and Star Tobacco warehouse site to house a hotel, restaurant and event space.
Another downtown hotel project kicked off in January with a groundbreaking for the 101-room Hilton Garden Inn at 419 Evans St.
The eight-story structure, which will have a rooftop bar and restaurant along with banquet and meeting spaces, was heralded as the first hotel to operate in downtown Greenville in at least 50 years.
Construction, which was supposed to begin in early spring was delayed as Co-X Properties, the developers, and its construction team finalized permitting. Then it was discovered the city’s infrastructure wasn’t where utility maps said it was supposed to be.
Project engineers worked with Greenville Utilities Commission to prepare new maps with the correct location of pipes and other utility connections. Utilities work began in the fall and construction is underway.
While the two hotel projects moved ahead, two others failed. In March, the City Council ended its agreement with Seacoast Communities to build a hotel and apartments on the site of the former Imperial Tobacco processing site off Dickinson Avenue.
In April, East Carolina University ended its agreement with management group Daly Seven to build a hotel on property owned by the university.
Bad news also came from two major employers in the region.
QVC Distribution Center announced it would not be rebuilding after a December 2021 fire that killed a man and destroyed most of its 1.5 million-square-foot facility in Edgecombe County. About 2,000 people, including many in Pitt County, worked there.
DENSO Manufacturing on Sugg Parkway, which makes small engines for car parts, announced Jan. 18 that layoffs would begin in the summer and that it would be shutting down next month, eliminating more than 400 jobs.