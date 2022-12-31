Inflation soared in 2022 and hit Pitt County residents at the pump, at the grocery store and in the mailbox when the monthly utility bill arrived, but the year’s economic news was not all bad.

In addition to major boosts provided by the robust return of East Carolina University athletics events like the Little League Softball World Series, community leaders looked to several developments that promised growth.


