An effort to build a large data processing facility in Greenville continued to stir controversy in 2022 and was among several contested issues that occupied local government in a busy year of public affairs.

Compute North, a company that operated large-scale data processing facilities used in cryptocurrency mining, withdrew plans to build a plant in northern Pitt County near Belvoir Elementary School late in 2021. The company then sought changes in the City of Greenville’s zoning regulations that would permit it to operate in the city’s jurisdiction.


