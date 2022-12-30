Darren Carmon 1

Darron Carmon, seen speaking at the Pitt County Courthouse, was exonerated of a 1994 conviction.

 PAT GRUNER/THE DAILY REFLECTOR

Guilty pleas resolved high-profile cases in Pitt County this year, including a murder and a former principal who provided sleeping pills to a police sergeant found dead after a fire.

The courts also granted its second exoneration in three years to a pastor convicted in 1993 of armed robbery when he was a teenager.


Contact Pat Gruner at pgruner@reflector.com and 329-9566.