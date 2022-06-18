A family farm in Grifton on an April Saturday afternoon served as a backdrop for a gathering where all of the guests knew they belonged.
They mingled and splattered paint with every color of the rainbow, proud colors that represented the identities of the LGBTQ+ community, while music played and filmmaker Zach Pomeroy and his team captured images and video.
Host Bethann Wilkie, the mother of a non-binary teen who uses the pronouns they and them, said safe spaces like the party for her child and other young people provide unconditional love that they need.
In a time when sexuality has become a political dividing point and suicide among young queer people is rising, Wilkie and others want more people to know that all of eastern North Carolina needs to be a safe space.
“I hope that they realize that it’s the neighbor next door, that it’s the kid that lives down the road, that its people that are in this community and they deserve love,” Wilkie said.
A new documentary, filmed in part at Wilkie’s farm, will debut Friday to highlight LGBTQ+ voices to promote understanding and acceptance and address the suicide rate among young people in the community by letting them know they are not alone.
“You Belong Here” is the culmination of dozens of interviews and months of filming. It is part of the You Belong Here campaign launched by area health advocates to create a long-lasting impact on those growing up LGBTQ+ in Pitt County.
The screening is free and open to the public at 5:30 p.m. at the Black Box Theater in the ECU Main Campus Student Center, 501 E. 10th St.
Thirty LGBTQ+ youth, parents and allies in the film explore how LGBTQ+ youth are perceived and treated and what work must be done to remove barriers they experience.
Many of them gathered April 30 on Wilkie’s family farm for the event coordinated by Breanna Culler, suicide prevention coordinator with East Carolina Injury Prevention Program at ECU Health, and Pomeroy, owner and director of LA FLECHA FILM CO. The event brought together people filmed individually for the documentary to splatter paint on a canvas to create a logo.
“Breanna and I have had the opportunity to meet and interview everyone during the process of making this film, and today is so cool because we get to bring them all together and they get a chance to get to know each other like we got to know them by listening to their amazing stories,” said Pomeroy.
Culler said the documentary is a part of an effort funded through a state Department of Health and Human Services grant to the Injury Prevention Program. “The grant itself is really focused on suicide prevention with a specific focus on LGBTQ+ youth, and this documentary is a part of that focus,” said Culler.
The documentary highlights LGBTQ+ voices, what their experiences have been like, their coming-out journeys, and “how they perceive Pitt County as far as their level of acceptance, support and inclusion they receive in this community,” said Culler. “We also brought in some mental health professionals, religious leaders in the community, business leaders, and got them to share their thoughts on the LGBTQ+ experience, and the level of inclusion that we see here in Pitt County.”
Sue Anne Pilgreen, a nurse and the manager for the Injury Prevention Program and the Pediatric Asthma Program at ECU Health, said that the ultimate purpose of the documentary is to save lives.
“As we have seen, the suicide numbers increase especially among young people, and those that are LGBTQ+ identifying are very, very high,” said Pilgreen. “We also know that if young people have at least one affirming adult in their corner then those rates significantly decrease, and we are really trying to educate and bring about awareness to try and help save lives.”
According to The Trevor Project, a national nonprofit that provides crisis intervention and suicide prevention services, lesbian, bisexual, gay, transgender, queer and questioning youth are more than four times as likely to attempt suicide as their heterosexual peers.
LGBTQ+ youth also contemplate suicide three times more than heterosexual youth; one out of six LGBTQ+ students nationwide seriously considered suicide in the past year; 42 percent of LGBTQ+ youth seriously considered attempting suicide in the past year; and youth of color reported higher rates than their white peers.
The Trevor Project also found that youth who come from highly rejecting families are 8.4% times as likely to have attempted suicide as LGBTQ youth who reported no or low levels of family rejection. Having at least one accepting adult can reduce the risk of a suicide attempt among LGBTQ+ youth by 40%, the agency reported.
Pilgreen said that the local project began in January and started out by surveying more than 200 people about perceptions and problems facing the queer community. “We did focus groups just really trying to get at where some of our problem here in Pitt county lies,” said Pilgreen.
“And a lot of what we found consistently over and over was lack of affirming spaces, lack of education, lack of understanding, and so that drove us into really looking at creative ways to attack this problem, which led us to do this documentary.”
Pilgreen said that hearing about the LGBTQ+ experiences as well as hearing from professionals who work with the youth really help to educate on the importance of being an affirming ally and creating safe spaces.
“I think the first step is creating affirming spaces in our school having affirming curriculum, having LGBTQ+ inclusive comprehensive sex education, and having media that we are putting in the library which include LGBTQ+ families and identities reflected back to these kids,” said Culler.
Wilkie said that the perspectives of parents with LGBTQ+ children are important because when her child came out she didn’t know any other parents of LGBTQ+ children, she needed resources and she wanted to talk to people but she didn’t have anyone to talk to.
“I felt very isolated and afraid because I just didn’t know who was safe and who was not,” said Wilkie. “So I’ve always been very vocal about my support and my allyship, and I’ve had multiple parents that have messaged me on social media or pulled me aside at school or an event to talk to me about their child, and they just needed that safe parent and safe place, so I think it is always important to be vocal about it because parents of LGBTQ+ kids need to be there to support one another.”
Gianna Williams, 21, a recent ECU grad, attended the paint splatter event and is featured in the documentary. She said she wanted to share her experiences as a bisexual woman growing up in the South.
“It would have been helpful to have seen representations of people like me growing up,” said Williams. “In the black community there’s not a lot of support and I was fortunate enough to have that support system with my family, however, it would have been nice to have seen or known people that had similar experiences of growing up in the black church and having to question your sexuality and internal struggles because of your faith.”
Pilgreen hopes the documentary resonates and has an impact that brings about change, helps adults understand the importance of affirmation, the importance of acceptance and realize “that they don’t have to understand all the nitty-gritty or ins and outs to still be and be that accepting supportive adult.”
She said that those in the medical community and the school system who interact with young people have an opportunity to save a life by affirming, and policymakers should understand that as well.
“I think that we can start with making sure that we have a true understanding because I think, as with anything, so often it starts with that lack of understanding, or they think they understand but they don’t really understand, you know their perception is not reality, and that’s one of our hopes.”