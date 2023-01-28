Members of a youth arts program and an ECU intern have created banners that now adorn the fences of a downtown construction site.

Four students in the Youth Public Arts Project Outreach Program, working with art instructor Haley McElroy, created the initial drawings for the banners, which focus on scholastic achievements, positive messages and students’ place in the world.


Contact Ginger Livingston at glivingston@reflector.com or 252-329-9570. 