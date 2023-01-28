The Youth Public Arts Project Outreach Program allows youth ages 8-17 to express themselves through artwork, and to build teamwork, social, and interpersonal skills through the visual arts. The participants work with professional artists and musicians to create various public art projects.
Participants in the Youth Public Arts Project Outreach Program sponsored by Emerge Gallery & Arts Center created four banners that are installed on the construction fences at the future Hilton Garden Inn Hotel on Evans Street in downtown Greenville.
Four students in the Youth Public Arts Project Outreach Program, working with art instructor Haley McElroy, created the initial drawings for the banners. The Youth Public Arts Project is a free outreach program for youth that provides arts education programming.
Contributed photos
Contributed photo
Banners adorning the fence at the Hilton Garden Inn construction site on Evans Street focus on scholastic achievements, positive messages and students’ place in the world.
Contributed photos
Contributed photo
Willow Abbey Mercando
Willow Abbey Mercando/The Daily Reflector
Seen are banners made by a youth art project on the fencing at the future site of the Hilton Garden Inn on Evans Street on Thursday, Jan. 26.
Willow Abbey Mercando
Willow Abbey Mercando
Willow Abbey Mercando
Willow Abbey Mercando
Willow Abbey Mercando
Willow Abbey Mercando
Members of a youth arts program and an ECU intern have created banners that now adorn the fences of a downtown construction site.
Four students in the Youth Public Arts Project Outreach Program, working with art instructor Haley McElroy, created the initial drawings for the banners, which focus on scholastic achievements, positive messages and students’ place in the world.
The youth arts program is sponsored by Emerge Gallery & Art Center, home of the Pitt County Arts Council.
Once the drawings were complete, Brie Vocke, an East Carolina University graphic design intern with the center, transformed them into large scale reproducible images.
The banners were then installed on the construction fences at the future Hilton Garden Inn Hotel on Evans Street in downtown Greenville. The banners are scheduled to remain in place for the remainder of the year.
The Youth Public Arts Project is a free outreach program for youth that provides arts education programming. It meets bi-monthly on Saturdays from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m.
The project allows youth ages 8-17 to express themselves through artwork, and to build teamwork, social, and interpersonal skills through the visual arts.
The participants work with professional artists and musicians to create various public art projects and learn about the rich heritage of African American music. The musical component was added in 2017 because of the NC Arts Council Traditional Arts Program for Students program.