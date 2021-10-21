After a year’s hiatus, the Youth Arts Festival is set to make its return Saturday at the Town Common.
This is the second fall showing for the 17th annual event, which was moved from a spring event to October of 2019. Scheduled for 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., the event is free. Masks are required during arts activities.
This year’s festival will feature visual, musical, and theatrical arts booths where children can participate in creative activities and make their own masterpieces. Festival-goers also will experience performance-based activities including puppet making, storytelling, music and interactive theater.
Performances on the main stage will begin at 10 a.m. with the Eastern North Carolina Suzuki Association, followed by the Hmong Student Association, We Got Swag, OG Merge and the Magic of African Rhythm.
Beginning at 1 p.m., there will be a youth talent show for ages 5 to 18. The lineup includes group performances by the Panama Steel Drums and C.M. Eppes Middle and J.H. Rose High school orchestras. Solo acts include a comedy skit, a dance performance and nearly a dozen solo artists performing as vocalists or instrumentalists.
The event is presented by Emerge Gallery & Art Center, Jaycee Park Center for Arts & Crafts, City of Greenville Recreation and Parks, and the ECU School of Art & Design and is sponsored by ECU College of Fine Arts and Communication, MHAworks, Christy’s Euro Pub, Painted Peacock, Pecheles Toyota and Wirth Chiropractic.
Food will be available for sale at the event, to be held at 105 E. First St. Parking is free. Social distancing is encouraged. For more information, youthartsfest.com.