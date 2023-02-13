...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON EST TODAY...
Six passengers killed in a plane crash off the Carteret County coast a year ago will have creeks named after them under legislation filed last week by U.S. Rep. Greg Murphy of Greenville and North Carolina's two senators.
The Down East Remembrance Act will name six creeks for the Carteret residents who were returning from a duck hunting trip to Hyde County: Stephanie Ann McInnis Fulcher, 42, and Douglas Hunter Parks, 45, both of Sea Level; Jonathan Kole McInnis, 15, of Sea Level; Noah Lee Styron, 15, of Cedar Island; Michael Daily Shepard, 15, of Atlantic; and Jacob Nolan Taylor, 16, of Atlantic.
Murphy, whose District 3 includes the site of the Feb. 13, 2022, crash and homes of the six passengers, introduced the legislation in the U.S. House on Thursday, while U.S. Sens. Thom Tillis and Ted Budd introduced companion legislation in the U.S. Senate.
The act specifies the latitudes and longitudes of six creeks that will be named for the hunting party. Murphy's office said the creeks are on federal land and that the text of the bill pinpoints the creeks. The text of the bill had not been posted to the congressional record as of Saturday.
“Last year, eastern North Carolina was struck by a horrible tragedy. One year later, we look to immortalize the six Down East victims so that they will never be forgotten,” said Murphy, who spoke on the House floor to honor the group. “While I cannot imagine the immense pain their families are still feeling, it is my hope that this bill will bring some consolation and closure. I am grateful for my colleagues in the North Carolina delegation for joining me in this effort.”
The entire North Carolina congressional delegation signed onto the bill, including District 1 U.S. Rep. Don Davis of Snow Hill.
In addition to the remembrance act, Carteret County illuminated its historic courthouse cupola in blue beginning at sunset Friday. It will stay lighted through Tuesday, a news release from the county said.
The Carteret County Board of Commissioners also unanimously passed a proclamation at their January meeting declaring Feb. 13 as “Young Waterfowlers’ Day” in the county.
The proclamation embraces the importance of waterfowl hunting to the culture and traditions of the county and especially the Down East area, the county news release said, and points out the tragedy touched the lives of people across the county and the nation.
The group was killed near Drum Inlet as they were returning from an annual youth hunt. A preliminary report from the National Transportation Safety Board said the single-engine Pilatus PC-12/47 was piloted by Ernest Durwood "Teen" Rawls, 67, of Greenville.
Rawls and his son, Jeffery Worthington Rawls, 28, of Greenville, a student pilot, also were killed.
The aircraft departed Hyde County Airport in Engelhard at 1:35 p.m. headed for Michael J. Smith Field Airport in Beaufort. It crashed about 2 p.m. after an unexpected steep climb to 4,700 feet, the NTSB preliminary report said. A final report has not been issued.
The families of the passengers killed settled wrongful death lawsuits in January against the companies that owned the plane and employed the Rawls and his estate for $15 million, the Associated Press reported.