Six passengers killed in a plane crash off the Carteret County coast a year ago will have creeks named after them under legislation filed last week by U.S. Rep. Greg Murphy of Greenville and North Carolina's two senators.

The Down East Remembrance Act will name six creeks for the Carteret residents who were returning from a duck hunting trip to Hyde County: Stephanie Ann McInnis Fulcher, 42, and Douglas Hunter Parks, 45, both of Sea Level; Jonathan Kole McInnis, 15, of Sea Level; Noah Lee Styron, 15, of Cedar Island; Michael Daily Shepard, 15, of Atlantic; and Jacob Nolan Taylor, 16, of Atlantic.


