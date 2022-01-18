Greenville youths and ECU students convened for a Martin Luther King Day of Service aimed at sustainability and providing food for those affected by inequality.
East Carolina University’s Sustainability Program, in partnership with Love A Sea Turtle (LAST), weeded at the Community Garden on Stancill Drive and transplanted blackberry vines at the Community Orchard on Jarvis Street as part of their day. They also picked up trash along the Tar River Greenway.
Among those in attendance on behalf of LAST were D.H. Conley students, who said the day was a good way for young people to help address issues like food insecurity in the community.
“We are getting ready for the harvest in the spring by weeding out the garden and (at the orchard),” said David Yoon, a Conley junior. “We are warming our plants, picking up wood piles, picking up trash and giving back to our community,” he said.
“As young leaders we want to do the most that we can to raise our next generation,” Yoon said. “We recognize there are a lot of problems in Greenville but we also recognize this is our home. This is where we will be living and grow up. We want to provide a better future for all.”
Michelle Song, a sophomore at Connelly, said helping out can have tangible impacts on ecosystems and the things that live in them, people included.
“It is important that people at a young age learn about these issues in the community,” Song said. “It gives them more time to explore their interests and learn about why to give back to their community. It can also slow down the downfall of, say, bee populations. The earlier people get into beekeeping or learning to manage or restore hives, the better likelihood of the well-being of certain species.”
“It is all intersectional,” Song said. “Not only bees will be affected, but even our own neighborhoods can feel the impact.”
That is, in a way, related to King’s struggles for human rights according to Alyssa Rambert, a senior. Food grown at the Community Garden is distributed to the Purple Pantry at ECU to feed people living with food insecurity.
“This day is all about what Dr. King stood for,” Rambert said. “Through planting and harvesting, as much as we harvested for soup kitchens, it shows the impact beyond this group.”
In addition to helping out with LAST, Rambert started an initiative two years ago called We Stand that focuses on diversifying school curriculum.
“It is about teaching people a positive reflection of minorities,” Rambert said. “Unfortunately, you get a lot of negative in the curriculum that contradicts what we should be putting out there. I do that through in-person teaching as well as panel discussions.”