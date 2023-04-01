Five public hearings involving zoning changes and ordinance language are scheduled for Monday’s Pitt County Board of Commissioners meeting.

The commissioners typically meet twice a month but Monday’s 6 p.m. session is the only meeting being held in April because staff has internal budget meetings scheduled later in the month to prepare for the board’s May 2-4 budget workshops. Among the action on the Monday’s agenda:


Contact Ginger Livingston at glivingston@reflector.com or 252-329-9570.