...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT THIS
MORNING...
...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM
EDT THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...For the Gale Warning, southwest winds 20 to 30 kt with
gusts up to 40 kt and very rough waters expected. For the
Small Craft Advisory, south winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to
25 kt and choppy waters expected.
* WHERE...Pamlico and Pungo Rivers.
* WHEN...For the Gale Warning, from 8 AM to 8 PM EDT Saturday.
For the Small Craft Advisory, until 8 AM EDT Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.
Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.
&&
Weather Alert
Weather Alert
...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM
EDT THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph
expected.
* WHERE...Portions of eastern North Carolina.
* WHEN...From Saturday through early Saturday evening.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
&&
Zoning public hearings on Pitt commissioners' agenda
Five public hearings involving zoning changes and ordinance language are scheduled for Monday’s Pitt County Board of Commissioners meeting.
The commissioners typically meet twice a month but Monday’s 6 p.m. session is the only meeting being held in April because staff has internal budget meetings scheduled later in the month to prepare for the board’s May 2-4 budget workshops. Among the action on the Monday’s agenda:
F&A Construction wants 7.64 acres located on the west side of N.C. 11 North, south of its intersection with N.C. 30, rezoned from rural agricultural to general commercial. The planning board unanimously voted to recommend the request.
Marjorie Elks LLC, wants 1.4 acres of a 16.15 acre parcel located at the intersection of Mills and Page roads rezoned from rural a
gricultural (conditional use) to rural residential. The planning board unanimously recommended the request.
According to staff, the property was zoned rural agricultural in 2015 to allow landscape and horticultural services, Christmas tree sales, outdoor fruit and vegetable market and blacksmithing to take place on the property. Two years later, 3.8 acres of property was returned to rural residential to allow for the construction of a single-family residence.
Staff wants to amend the county’s zoning ordinance to add “oversized vehicle parking (commercial)” to Table 5-1 “List of Permitted Uses” and to establish specific development standards and a working definition for such uses.
Staff is recommending that the use be permitted as a conditional zoning district in areas zoned rural agricultural because of the intensity of this type of use. A public hearing is required if someone seeks a conditional zoning district.
Staff is recommended the use be permitted by right if development standards are followed in general commercial, heavy commercial, light industrial and general industrial zoning districts. Public hearings are not required for this request.
Planning staff is requesting two amendments to the zoning ordinance that will provide clarity and consistency. Each will require a hearing.
Staff wants to amend Table 5-1, the list of permitted uses, to change how three landfill designations are permitted.
The other change will require skirting be installed around a mobile home before it’s approved for occupancy.
Currently, the county allows skirting to be installed within 60 days of occupying a mobile home. However, staff reports they spend “a significant amount of time” ensuring the property is brought into compliance.
Broadband extension
The commissioners also will vote on a recommendation to authorize County Manager Janis Gallagher to execute a three-party agreement that will extend broadband internet service to underserved areas in the county.
The agreement is between the county, BrightSpeed, the company that the state chose for the county’s project, and the state Department of Information Technology.
The state awarded BrightSpeed $4 million. The grant requires the county and BrightSpeed to each supply $2.6 million.
The project will serve 2,684 locations outside the City of Greenville to the north, south, east and west which are not served or underserved.
The county plans to give additional funds to internet service providers that are awarded N.C. Completing Access to Broadband grants.
Also on Monday’s agenda:
An update on the county’s litter campaign.
Presentation of a draft version of the site plans for the county office park community center and recreation area.
Vote to increase the Pitt Area Transit System’s Rural General Public fare mileage from $1.90 per mile to $2.15 per mile and the Rural General Public fare from $7 to $9 per one-way trip. The increases are needed because fuel, wages and vehicle repairs cost continue to increase.
Approve proclamations recognizing National Public Safety Telecommunicators Week, Animal Control Appreciation Week, National Therapy Animal Day and Pitt Community College Month.