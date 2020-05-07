Whether locally owned or part of a national chain, businesses in Greenville are trying to figure out how they’ll operate when North Carolina’s new stay at home order goes in effect starting 5 p.m. Friday.
The state’s new rules for containing the spread Of COVID-19 come at the start of Mother’s Day weekend, a normally busy day for restaurants and retailers. The modified order allows restaurants to continue take out service but keeps dine-in spaces closed.
The order removes the distinction between essential and nonessential businesses, allowing most retailers to reopen at 50 percent capacity. The businesses must also keep customers 6 feet apart, provide hand sanitizer when available and screen workers for symptoms.
The modified order expires May 22. Restaurants may resume modified dine-in service at that time if new cases and hospitalizations remain stable or decline.
The Scullery, a downtown Greenville cafe that serves breakfast, lunch and periodic themed dinners for community fundraisers, closed shortly after the state’s original stay at home order went into effect March 17. It reopened three weeks ago under modified hours and with a modified menu.
Co-owner Matt Scully said he supports Gov. Roy Cooper’s approach to reopening businesses. “I’m confident he is gathering the best information and making a decision to keep people safe and, to me, it’s still worthwhile to make a sacrifice in order to meet that goal to keep people alive,” he said.
Sully’s mom has a compromised immune system and other health conditions that put her at a greater risk of dying if infected by the virus, he said. “She is just one example of the people in our community who are at high risk. I’m not willing to give up my mother so I can sell more pancakes ... That’s just ridiculous and I hope others will feel the same way and will do their best to make smart decisions.”
Scully said he has numerous blessings. His family, friends and employees are healthy. He has been able to operate his business and pay his employees without incurring debt, although it’s meant he and the other owners have not taken a paycheck.
“I want to get people back in here, and I’m excited about that but I want them to be safe,” he said.
“We are a small, high volume kind of a place, and our business volume depends on that volume. On Saturdays, we’re not making money unless it’s packed in there,” Scully said. “I know we are going to have to decrease occupancy when we open back up. … It’s going to be tricky and weird.”
National and regional retailers also are struggling with plans to reopen.
Belk reopened stores in South Carolina and Arkansas on May 1 when those states eased restrictions.
As of Wednesday, no information was available on when Greenville Mall or Belk department stores may open. A spokeswoman for Belk said, “Things are evolving quickly with our openings, and we should have an update soon.”
Another local chain waiting to hear when it could invite customers in is Barnes & Noble.
“We have to partner with our home office to determine what the reopening process would look like,” a manager at the Greenville store said.
“We are a little bit different kind of retailer. We are not grab and go, in and out very fast. People want to walk around, browse, touch things, be in the store for a while,” he said. “We’ve got to be careful and make sure it’s OK to do that kind of stuff. … We are just trying to make sure we are real careful and we open up at the right time.”
The location remains open. Customers can shop online and have their order sent to the Greenville location for pickup. They also can call the store to see if a book or other items is available and pick it up that way, he said.
As businesses deliberated, the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases statewide grew by 502 on Wednesday to 12,758 and the number of deaths grew 25 to 477. The number of cases in Pitt County rose from 141 to 147.
Also on Wednesday Currituck, Dare and Hyde counties jointly announced that visitors will be allowed access to the Outer Banks beginning at 12:01 a.m. on May 16. Officials are warning visitors to check accommodations beforehand because local and state COVID-19 restrictions are still in place even if beaches are accessible.
Cooper’s new order keeps closures in place for bars, personal care businesses, entertainment venues and gyms. However, it permits outdoor worship services that observe social distancing rules.
Rev. Dr. Stephen Greene Howard, senior minister of Cornerstone Missionary Baptist Church, said the order matches steps the church has already taken.
The church has held drive-thru services, encouraging people to drive up and remain in the car. Members of the security ministry direct traffic so the cars remain six feet apart. Howard, members of the music team and the ministerial team then stand on a stage and deliver a 45-minute service.
Afterward, members of the congregation can pick up a bagged lunch. Church members then deliver lunches to the elderly and others who are vulnerable to the virus.
For Mother’s Day, gifts will be distributed to mothers along with lunches, Howard said.
“I think the drive-through service has worked well. The length of the service has worked well,” he said. “Having a tent out there is something we may consider in the summer months, but timing, and the temperature, is something we have to think about having people out there.”
Parishioners can use the air conditioning in their vehicles and listen to the service on Awesome radio 106.9, he said.
It’s been exciting to see how drive-through services and the use of technology has been allowing the church to reach new people.
“One of the the things that I’m grateful to God is that a lot of time the internet and the social media, in most churches Christian folks said it was of the devil, and yet in these at the same times God has directed us to use it in a different way and these platforms are allowing us to reach people,” Howard said.
“I’m grateful we’ve been able to connect with the souls of higher power and the community of faith. When everything else has closed and there’s no guidance and no word from anywhere else, people turn to God and turn to their faith for solace and strength in these times.”