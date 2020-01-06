A historic home in Tarboro, vacant and on the market since at least 2012, is getting a new shot at revival.
Described by Preservation North Carolina as “a true architectural masterpiece located in the Historic District on Tarboro’s picturesque Main Street,” the Pippen House, circa 1881, has been sold.
The 4,786-square-foot house at 1003 Main St. was purchased by interior designer Deborah Lynn Winsor of Washington, D.C.
Winsor, whose maiden name is Redhage, is not coming to eastern North Carolina without connections to and knowledge of the region. She is the daughter of Jim and Sandy Redhage and sister to Steve Redhage, all of Tarboro.
Sandy Redhage said the family was excited about the sale and the arrival of Winsor and her family in Tarboro. Efforts to connect with Winsor proved unsuccessful.
The sale was recorded on Oct. 2 and, according to the Edgecombe County Tax Assessor’s website. The property, which includes almost an acre and is covered with magnolia trees, sold for $290,000.
“I’m so excited that Deborah purchased the home,” said Mary Ann Cumpata of Tarboro Realty, who handled the sale. “With her background, she has the knowledge to tastefully and historically work with the house.”
Cumpata praised the State Employees Credit Union for its efforts regarding the house. The property had gone through bankruptcy and been vacant for a while, when the credit union committed to a historically correct renovation of the property in 2014.
“A lot of lenders would have allowed a house like that to fall into ruin, but they did it the right way,” she said. “Instead of using builder’s grade, they used historically accurate materials.”
As an example, she cited the replacement of a door knob on the home’s entrance.
“They could have cut corners and simply put a door knob on that huge, magnificent front door to get the job done, but they didn’t,” Cumpata said. “They did it the way that it should have been done and I have to salute them because they saved that house that is such a big part of the historic district.”
According to the Preservation North Carolina website, the interior of the five-bedroom, two-story Victorian home has “spacious rooms, marble and slate fireplaces, beautiful moldings, heart pine floors, period light fixtures and chandeliers, built-ins, a sunroom, four covered porches, a patio and fenced backyard.”
The site went on to say the house, also known locally as the Pippen-Staton House, is “without question the finest example of post-Civil War Victorian Italianate architecture in Tarboro and the surrounding region.”
The house was built by William Mayo Pippen (1830-1889) and it is thought that G.S.H. Appleget was the architect and builder.
Appleget was one of North Carolina’s leading architects just after the Civil War, having moved to the state in 1869 after a successful career designing buildings in New York, Philadelphia and other large, northern cities.
Pippen a wealthy merchant and planter, bought the original two-acre lot on Main Street in September 1879, from John L. Bridgers, owner of the nearby Blount-Bridgers House.
There is some controversy as to the date of construction of the house, as public tax records indicate it was built in 1874. The lot purchase date, however, contradicts that. The house is shown on Gray’s Map of Tarboro, published in 1882.
Preservation North Carolina says that based on that information, the best construction date, assuming a two-year building period, would be circa 1881.
Pippen died in 1889, and his wife, Mary Harrison Powell Pippen, died in 1897. After her death, the property was acquired by Henry L. Staton, a respected local attorney, and remained in his family well into the second quarter of the 20th century.