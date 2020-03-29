COVID-19 has upended our lives with school closures, business shutdowns, layoffs and general uncertainty over when life will return to normal. The Daily Reflector wants to know who has made a difference in how you are coping with this pandemic.
Please send a photograph and a 75-word paragraph explaining who the person is and what they have done. It could be a neighbor who bought an extra package of toilet paper and gave it to you. It could be a teacher who drove by your house to wave at your child. Or it could be a grocery store cashier who offered a smile and friendly hello.
Please email your photograph and paragraph to reflectornews@reflector.com for use in an upcoming publication. Be sure to include your name and a telephone number in case we have more questions. Your telephone number won’t be published.